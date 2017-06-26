Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:55 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After 2 Killed, 3 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Off Gibraltar Road

Vehicle ended up some 300 down the steep hillside; two victims airlifted to the hospital

One of three people injured in a crash off Gibraltar Road in the hills above Santa Barbara Monday night is prepared for transport to the hospital. Two other people were killed in the crash. Click to view larger
One of three people injured in a crash off Gibraltar Road in the hills above Santa Barbara Monday night is prepared for transport to the hospital. Two other people were killed in the crash. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:32 a.m. | June 26, 2017 | 9:56 p.m.

Two people were killed and three others were injured Monday night when a vehicle crashed over the side of Gibraltar Road in the hills above Santa Barbara.

The suspected DUI crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was heading down Gibraltar before rolling several times and ending up on its roof an estimated 300 feet below the roadway, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Two people were declared dead at the scene, he added. Their names were not released pending notification of relatives.

Of the remaining occupants, one person was critically injured, a second had moderate injuries, and the third had minor injuries, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The most seriously injured person was hoisted from the wreckage by a county helicopter, and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

A second victim also was airlifted to Cottage by a Calstar medical helicopter, while the third was transported by AMR ground ambulance.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Brandon S. Woodward, 19, of Ventura, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, Gutierrez said.

One passenger was identified as Dalton T. Murrieta, 19, of Ventura. Another was a 16-year-old, also from Ventura, whose name was not released.

Crews from Santa Barbara County, the city of Santa Barbara, and the Montecito Fire Protection District responded to the crash, along with the CHP and AMR ambulances.

Personnel from the sheriff's Search & Rescue Team also were responding to the incident.

The accident was under investigation by the CHP.

Emergency personnel prepare to rescue injured persons from a vehicle that plunged off of Gibraltar Road Monday night. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel prepare to rescue injured persons from a vehicle that plunged off of Gibraltar Road Monday night. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
