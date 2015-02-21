13 People Injured in Collision of Passenger Van, Car on Highway 154 in Los Olivos

Thirteen people were injured late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 154 near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The head-on collision involving a fully-loaded GMC 15-passenger van and a Cadillac CTS occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Highway 154 at Roblar Avenue, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The Cadillac was headed east at about 65 mph when it turned left into the path of the westbound van, driven by Blue Dascomb, 21, of Santa Ynez, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dascomb braked and swerved to the right, but was unable to avoid a collision, the CHP said, adding that the van went off the north side of the roadway and overturned, while the Cadillac came to rest blocking the westbound lane.

Seven people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said.

They included the Cadillac’s driver, Austin Troy Bartoo, 25, of Santa Ynez, who was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered major injuries, the CHP said.

Five others went to the hospital with moderate injuries and one had minor injuries, Sadecki said.

He said six others sustained minor cuts and bruises, but were treated at the scene and were not hospitalized.

The CHP said the westbound lanes of Highway 154 were shut down in the area so the wreckage could be cleared and evidence gathered.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.