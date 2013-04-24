Five Injured in Head-On Crash Near Buellton

Five people were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash on Highway 246 east of Buellton Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on the 900 block of Highway 246, in an area between Buellton and Solvang known as Buell Flat, said Capt. Davi Sadecki.

One person suffered serious injuries and another had moderate injuries, Sadecki said, adding that both were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, as was a third patient with minor injuries.

Two other patients, both with minor injuries, were taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said.

In addition to county firefighters, three ambulances were dispatched to the scene, along with the CHP. A Calstar helicopter also was dispatched.

The wreck involved a Kia Sedona and another vehicle, and at least one of them overturned, according to the CHP.

Highway 246 was closed for a time in both directions while emergency personnel tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

Cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.