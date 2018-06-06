5 People Injured in Early Morning Crash at Santa Maria Intersection

1 patient had major injuries in collision that occurred at East Battles Road and Shepard Drive

Five people were injured early Wednesday when two vehicles collided at a Santa Maria intersection, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Shortly after midnight, personnel from the Santa Maria Fire and Police departments, along with several American Medical Response ambulance crews, responded to the scene near the intersection of East Battles Road and Shepard Drive.

The impact of the crash sent one vehicle careening into a nearby farm field.

Crews were assessing whether a patient who was critically injured in the crash should be taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Two people had moderate injuries while two others had minor injuries.

Several patients were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The roads in the area were expected to be closed for some time while officers investigated the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.