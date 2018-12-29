Multiple Players Score in Dos Pueblos Rout of Mira Costa

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos spread the scoring around in its 14-4 non-league girls water polo win over visiting Mira Costa on Saturday.

Eight players scored goals for the Chargers, who improve to 8-4 on the season. The goal scorers were Shannon Connolly, Sabina Shackelford, Sophie Leggett, Kayla Peacock, Charlie Winter, Maddie Choi, Kelly Meckelborg and Abbi Hill.

Dos Pueblos roared out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to 9-3 by halftime.

The Chargers are back in action on Friday, Jan. 4 at home against Carlsbad.

