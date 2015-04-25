One Injured After Vehicle Overturns on Highway 101 Near Gaviota Tunnel

One person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries after a vehicle rollover Saturday on Highway 101 just south of the Gaviota tunnel.

The crash was first reported at 11:24 a.m., when a northbound vehicle overturned on the freeway, eventually coming to rest on the southbound side, according to Santa Barbara County fire engineer Glen DuPont.

One person was reported to be on the ground but conscious, and multiple vehicles had pulled over just minutes after the crash to assist.

DuPont said one individual was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries.

The California Highway Patrol also reported at 12:13 p.m. that the number one lane of Highway 101 would be shut down near the southbound rest area so crews could remove the wrecked vehicle.

