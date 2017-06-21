Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:54 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Bucolic Valley Mural Offers Bit Serenity During Hospital Stay

Orcutt Academy art students produced painting for patients at Marian Regional Medical Center

Orcutt Academy art teacher Dona Kintzi, left, with students Vincent Ward, Victoria Jeffreys, Jenna Ahrens and Adrianna Vauclin in front of Santa Maria Valley landscape mural.
Orcutt Academy art teacher Dona Kintzi, left, with students Vincent Ward, Victoria Jeffreys, Jenna Ahrens and Adrianna Vauclin in front of Santa Maria Valley landscape mural.   (Dignity Health Central Coast)
By Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast | June 21, 2017 | 10:09 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center has unveiled a new mural for patients, completed in partnership with student volunteers from Orcutt Academy. The mural reflects the landscape of the Santa Maria Valley.

Hospital leaders recently recognized the nine Orcutt Academy students and their art teacher for their work and dedication to completing the mural.

The students were juniors and seniors in Dona Kintzi’s advanced art class this past year. Four students attended the unveiling and received gift bags from the hospital.

Those who worked on the mural over a four-month period are: Jenna Ahrens, Alex Andrade, Tenley Childs, Victoria Jeffreys, Megan Manville, Cuin McCann, Jenna Souza, Arianna Vauclin and Vincent Ward.

“I’m very proud of the students and how they persevered to the very end to do their very best,” Kintzi said. “It was a huge project, but they all worked well together and were moved by the thought of making a difference in a patient’s hospital stay.”

The mural is 12 feet wide by 8 feet tall and represents the scenery of the region. It is based on a series of photographs taken by the students themselves and is a brightly colored painting that mirrors the hilly backdrop seen from many patient rooms.

Now, when patients are outside on the terrace, they will be able to enjoy the beauty of not only the natural landscape but also the mural itself.

The vision to install a mural on the hospital’s terrace first came to Nickie Brayton, a respiratory therapist at the hospital, after she diligently cared for a sick patient who was in the hospital for an extended stay.

When she arranged for the patient’s dog to surprise him on the terrace, Brayton witnessed what an incredible impact the simple gift of fresh air and being outside had on the patient.

From that point forward, Brayton was determined to make the terrace a place where patients could take refuge and find peace amidst the stress of being in the hospital.

“Making sure that patients have a positive experience at Marian is very important to us. A hospital stay can be difficult on both patients and families, so meaningful artwork can help alleviate some of that unease,” said Kerin Mase, president/CEO.

“In addition, we have incredible employees who go above and beyond for our patients and make a difference in their lives," Mase said. "We were happy to see this come together to enhance an environment of healing.”

— Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast.

