Lompoc High Students Create Community Mural

Four panels portray youths’ memories growing up in Lompoc

Reception for mural unveiling is Aug. 25.
Reception for mural unveiling is Aug. 25. (Courtesy photo)
By Torrie Cutbirth for The Arts Fund | August 11, 2018 | 6:34 p.m.

The Arts Fund has announced completion of its first Lompoc Teen Arts Mentorship class in which Lompoc students from Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools came together with mentor Louie Regalado to create a community mural.

Students painted four panels depicting their memories growing up in Lompoc, with the theme of peace, love and creativity.

The community is invited to join the Arts Fund at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, for the mural unveiling reception at 100 South K St., Lompoc. Visit https://www.artsfundsb.org/ for more information.

The mural was created by five high school artists — Joy Contantine, Heather LeCavalier, Lillianne Jacob, Jenny Le and Jacqueline Sanchez — representing Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools.

Students participated in both the design process and business aspects of creating and installing a public mural.

Students learned how to develop a designer/client relationship. They were shown the difference between painting on a movable surface that can be installed later versus painting directly on the wall, and how each way affects budgeting, time and overall cost.

Students learned how to submit a quote for the cost of a project based on aspects of a given piece such as content, size, medium, quantity of materials and equipment.

They were guided through the principals of design, color theory and different ways to scale the piece up from drawing/layout to the actual size.

After collaborating on ideas, students guided the design of the final artwork, painted and installed the mural that is now on display for public viewing.

The Arts Fund (www.artsfundsb.org) was established as a nonprofit in 1983.

Its mission is to create, fund and administer programs and projects that foster the arts for the people of Santa Barbara County; act as a catalyst which maximizes the effectiveness of arts resources and to nurture collaborative relationships with other arts groups.

Today, The Arts Fund administers five core programs to support its mission: Teen Arts Mentorship Program, Public Art Program, Community Gallery, Guest Curator Program and Funk Zone Art Walk.

The Arts Fund received the 2018 Leadership in the Arts Award from the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission for our “Significant impact on the arts and culture of our region through innovative thinking and exemplary commitment to promoting sustaining, and advancing our quality of life through the Arts.”

For more information visit www.artsfundsb.org or e-mail [email protected] Contact Torrie Cutbirth, executive director, at [email protected] to learn more about how to support The Arts Fund.

— Torrie Cutbirth for The Arts Fund.

 

