Murder Charge Added For Alleged DUI Driver In Fatal Crash West of Lompoc Last Fall

A woman now faces a murder charge for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, causing a crash that killed a Santa Maria woman west of Lompoc last fall.

Spring Morrissey, 32, of Lompoc appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Friday morning before Judge Rogelio Flores.

Morrissey initially was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with the fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13. She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road.

The driver of the other car in the collision, Victoria Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria, died hours later at a local hospital.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said she filed an amended complaint against Morrissey to add the murder charge.

Morrissey also now faces charges of driving under the influence causing injury with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol level above .08 percent.

In addition to having methamphetamine in her system, Morrissey reportedly had a blood alcohol level of .17 the night of the crash, according to the amended criminal complaint.

Morrissey also will face a fourth count, a misdemeanor charge of hit and run, for an incident in the city of Lompoc before the fatal crash.

Morrissey, who is represented by Deputy Public Defender Sara Elturk, has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

She was ordered to return to court at 8:30 a.m. April 7 for a further arraignment hearing.

During Friday’s brief hearing, the judge also boosted Morrissey’s bail to $1 million, up from the $500,000 amount.

After twice being released from jail, Morrissey has been in custody since early March due to a positive drug test.

