Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:50 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Who Killed 91-Year-Old Pedestrian in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:13 p.m. | February 1, 2018 | 1:36 p.m.
Nicholas Burnell Hart Click to view larger
Nicholas Burnell Hart

Murder charges have been filed against the alleged DUI driver who authorities say was responsible for the death of a 91-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street in downtown Santa Barbara last week.

In an amended criminal complaint, Nicholas Burnell Hart, 26, of Goleta was charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs causing injury, with the special allegation that death was caused, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

He also was charged with driving on a suspended license.

Hart, who is being held without bail at Santa Barbara County Jail, was arraigned Thursday in Santa Barbara Superior Court, but did not enter a plea, according to Deputy District Attorney Wesley Meyer.

Hart was ordered to return to court on Feb. 15.

George Theodore "Ted" Johnson was crossing State Street at Micheltorena Street in a crosswalk at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Hart, according to Santa Barbara police.

Johnson, a resident of Casa Dorinda who had been evacuated due to the Montecito mudslides, was critically injured, and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he died Monday night, according to his family.

Ted Johnson Click to view larger
Ted Johnson

Hart, who police said has two prior convictions for driving under the influence and had a suspended license at the time of the collision, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail originally set at $1 million.

Hart is being charged with what is known as a "Watson murder" under California law, Meyer said.

Watson charges can occur when a defendant who has at least one previous DUI conviction, and who has been warned of the risks of driving under the influence, commits DUI again and causes an accident that kills another person.

Johnson was a pioneer in the U.S. ski industry and a founder of the Snowbird ski resort in Utah, his daughter, Kylie Johnson, told Noozhawk.

He was twice featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 