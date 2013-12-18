Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:28 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Defendant, Girlfriend Accused of Smuggling Drugs Into Jail

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 18, 2013 | 1:14 p.m.

A defendant in the gang-related torture and homicide of Anthony Ibarra has been rebooked on additional charges after authorities say his girlfriend allegedly smuggled methamphetamine to him in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

 

Banesa Gutierrez
Banesa Gutierrez

Banesa Gutierrez, 25, of Santa Maria was also arrested this week for attempting to smuggle the drugs into jail and for child endangerment, which was the culmination of a month-long investigation conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department's Jail Classification Unit and Gang and Narcotics Investigations Unit, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

Hoover said Gutierrez is the girlfriend of Anthony Solis, 29, of Santa Maria, who is one of nine defendants awaiting trial after being indicted in connection with the murder of Anthony Ibarra, 28, on March 17.

Authorities began the joint investigation earlier this month, when deputies within the jail classification unit intercepted a methamphetamine-laced postcard from Gutierrez to Solis before it was delivered to his housing unit.

Hoover said the agencies obtained an arrest warrant for Gutierrez, and executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at her residence in the Tanglewood area of Santa Maria.

Sheriff’s detectives discovered controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in Gutierrez’s bedroom, which she shared with her two young daughters — ages 3 and 5, Hoover said.

She said detectives also found a small amount of marijuana, about two grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine smoking pipes containing methamphetamine residue and marijuana smoking pipes with marijuana residue.

Children’s coloring books and toys were found inside the same piece of low-lying furniture, and therefore were accessible to both children, Hoover said.

Narcotics detectives then began a Drug Endangered Children investigation and protocol, which includes notifying Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services.

Anthony Solis
Anthony Solis

The children were removed from the home, and taken to the local hospital to determine whether they had been exposed to the narcotics, Hoover said, noting that test results would take several weeks to come back. She said both girls were subsequently cleared by medical personnel and released to family members. 

Gutierrez was arrested and booked into jail on charges of possessing methamphetamine, sales or furnishing methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony, child endangerment, attempting to bring narcotics into a custodial facility and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Solis was rebooked into the jail with additional charges of sales and furnishing methamphetamine, attempting to bring narcotics into a custodial facility and conspiracy to commit a felony, with a bail of $25,000.

Hoover said the Sheriff’s Gang Investigations detectives would conduct further investigation to determine whether this case was committed for the benefit of, or in association with, a criminal street gang.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 