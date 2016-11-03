Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Murder Trial Continued to December for Santa Barbara Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | November 3, 2016 | 2:57 p.m.
Aubrey Dupree Wadford
Aubrey Dupree Wadford

The murder trial for a Santa Barbara man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend has been continued to December because of scheduling issues.

Aubrey Dupree Wadford awaits trial on charges of murder and a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, a knife, in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Angela Laskey.

Wadford is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Mindi Boulet, and the case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Von Deroian.

A Nov. 1 trial confirmation date was continued to Dec. 12.

Deroian said the case was postponed because she is in a trial that is expected to last until mid-November.

Laskey was killed Oct. 29, 2014, and Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Brian Hill ordered Wadford to stand trial for murder after a preliminary hearing in December of that year.

At the hearing, police testified about responding to a disturbance call at the couple’s apartment on the 500 block of West Los Olivos Street.

A neighbor had called police after hearing a woman “screaming bloody murder,” officers testified.

Wadford answered the door and Laskey was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

Laskey was declared dead at the scene by medics and Wadford was taken into custody. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

