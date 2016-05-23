Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Murder Trial Delayed for Former Hancock Basketball Players

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 23, 2016 | 2:07 p.m.

The murder trial for two former Allan Hancock College basketball players has been delayed until late August.

Lavell White and Ali Mohammed appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday morning before Judge James Voysey. 

The pair were players on the Santa Maria community college’s basketball team when they allegedly shot and killed Terence Richardson, 23, on Dec. 30, 2014.

The shooting in a car near Bradley Road and Jones Street occurred during an alleged drug transaction that ended up being an attempted robbery-turned homicide, authorities contend.

The fatal shooting occurred on a street between the college campus and some apartment buildings.

Both men also allegedly were involved in committing multiple burglaries in the Santa Maria area, according to testimony from the preliminary hearing.

The vehicle’s driver drove Richardson to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died from the gunshot wounds.

The trial had been scheduled to begin in mid-July, but Mohammed’s attorney, Lori Pedego, sought a delay due to a mandatory conference she needs to attend this summer.

The new trial date is Aug. 30, with defendants and attorneys ordered to return Aug. 15 to confirm readiness. 

White’s attorney, Michael Scott, and Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch agreed to the new trial date.

The two defendants remain in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

