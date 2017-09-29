Martinez, Murillo Lead Santa Barbara City Council Money Race

Former Deckers CEO and Chairman Angel Martinez has raised the most money in the race for Santa Barbara mayor, but Councilwoman Cathy Murillo has the most money in the bank.

Martinez has raised $178,335, but only has $6,621 in the bank for the final month of the campaign.

Martinez, a novice to local politics, has spent most of his money so far on consultants and strategists, $101,619.

He paid San Francisco-firm Barnes, Mosher, Whitehurst. Lauter & Partners $70,000, and local company Terrain Consulting, $29,000.

Martinez continues to get much of his support from the business community, including Lynda Weinman, founder of Lynda.com, who has given Martinez $20,000 for his campaign.

He also received $2,500 this period from Pam Lopker, an executive at QAD; $2,500 from avocado farmer William Pulice; and $1,000 from commercial real estate broker Steve Hayes.

The former Deckers executive is looking to brand himself in the eyes of voters, who up until this election may have been familiar with his shoes,but not his name.

Martinez has launched an aggressive social media and sign-around-town campaign, and has been endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region.

Murillo has raised $145,000 in her bid to become mayor. She has $124,000 in cash to spend.

While Martinez is backed by the business community, Murillo has strong support from labor groups. She received $10,000 from the Service Employees International Union Local 620 — a large amount even for a union group that gives regularly to liberal candidates.

Murillo also received $1,500 for a total of $4,000 this year from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers PAC Educational Fund, $2,000 for a total of $3,000 this year from the Laborers Local 220 Political Action Committee, and $2,000 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299.

Murillo has the endorsement of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, and has spent about $15,000 on various consultants.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss has raised $55,000 in his bid for mayor. Hotchkiss, a Realtor and the only Republican in the race, received $2,000 from the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association PAC. He also received $1,000 from Bruce Corwin, owner of the Metropolitan Theaters, and $1,000 from Ronald Hays.

Harwood "Bendy" White loaned himself $40,000 to boost his campaign, for a total of $92,195. White got off to a late start, and has only been fundraising since July.

He has about $52,000 cash-on-hand to spend.

White, a Santa Barbara City Councilman and land-use consultant, received $2,500 from Kirschenmann Farms Inc., $2,800 from developer and gas station mogul John Price, $2,000 from Lori Onishuk, and $1,000 from Bill and Nyna Mahan.

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Hal Conklin is looking to reclaim the mayor's title after a 25-year-absence.

Conklin has raised $64,000, but $40,000 of that he loaned to himself.

Conklin has earned some big-name endorsements, including former Rep. Lois Capps and her daughter, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Member Laura Capps, but has yet to break out with significant fundraising dollars.

Conklin, a former public relations executive with Southern California Edison, received $5,000 from Ann Towbes, $1,000 from Henry Bowis, and $1,000 contributions from "Jane at the Marketplace" and Jane Restaurant.

The vote-by-mail election is Nov. 7.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.