Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Martinez, Murillo Lead Santa Barbara City Council Money Race

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 29, 2017 | 10:26 p.m.
Angel Martinez
Angel Martinez

Former Deckers CEO and Chairman Angel Martinez has raised the most money in the race for Santa Barbara mayor, but Councilwoman Cathy Murillo has the most money in the bank. 

Martinez has raised $178,335, but only has $6,621 in the bank for the final month of the campaign.

Martinez, a novice to local politics, has spent most of his money so far on consultants and strategists, $101,619.

He paid San Francisco-firm Barnes, Mosher, Whitehurst. Lauter & Partners $70,000, and local company Terrain Consulting, $29,000. 

Martinez continues to get much of his support from the business community, including Lynda Weinman, founder of Lynda.com, who has given Martinez $20,000 for his campaign.

He also received $2,500 this period from Pam Lopker, an executive at QAD; $2,500 from avocado farmer William Pulice; and $1,000 from commercial real estate broker Steve Hayes. 

The former Deckers executive is looking to brand himself in the eyes of voters, who up until this election may have been familiar with his shoes,but  not his name.

Martinez has launched an aggressive social media and sign-around-town campaign, and has been endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region. 

Murillo has raised $145,000 in her bid to become mayor. She has $124,000 in cash to spend.

While Martinez is backed by the business community, Murillo has strong support from labor groups. She received $10,000 from the Service Employees International Union Local 620 — a large amount even for a union group that gives regularly to liberal candidates.

Cathy Murillo
Cathy Murillo

Murillo also received $1,500 for a total of $4,000 this year from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers PAC Educational Fund, $2,000 for a total of $3,000 this year from the Laborers Local 220 Political Action Committee, and $2,000 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299.

Murillo has the endorsement of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party, and has spent about $15,000 on various consultants.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss has raised $55,000 in his bid for mayor. Hotchkiss, a Realtor and the only Republican in the race, received $2,000 from the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association PAC. He also received $1,000 from Bruce Corwin, owner of the Metropolitan Theaters, and $1,000 from Ronald Hays.

Harwood "Bendy" White loaned himself $40,000 to boost his campaign, for a total of $92,195. White got off to a late start, and has only been fundraising since July.

He has about $52,000 cash-on-hand to spend.

White, a Santa Barbara City Councilman and land-use consultant, received $2,500 from Kirschenmann Farms Inc., $2,800 from developer and gas station mogul John Price, $2,000 from Lori Onishuk, and $1,000 from Bill and Nyna Mahan.

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Hal Conklin is looking to reclaim the mayor's title after a 25-year-absence.

Conklin has raised $64,000, but $40,000 of that he loaned to himself.

Conklin has earned some big-name endorsements, including former Rep. Lois Capps and her daughter, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Member Laura Capps, but has yet to break out with significant fundraising dollars. 

Conklin, a former public relations executive with Southern California Edison, received $5,000 from Ann Towbes, $1,000 from Henry Bowis, and $1,000 contributions from "Jane at the Marketplace" and Jane Restaurant. 

The vote-by-mail election is Nov. 7. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 