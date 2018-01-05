Museum Hopes Small Artworks Will Raise Big Bucks

Small works of art from several hundred artists from around the country will be auctioned during 5X5: Celebrating Westmont College’s 80th Anniversary, Jan. 11-26 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

An opening reception, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, will start the online auction (westmontmuseum.org), which runs until 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

All proceeds from the event, which generally brings in about $20,000, will go toward the museum. The reception is free and open to the public. Coffee and cake will be served.

“We have been looking forward to bringing the 5x5 exhibition back and Westmont’s 80th Anniversary is the perfect way to celebrate,” said Judy Larson, R. Anthony Askew professor of art history and museum director.

“It’s a great opportunity to support the museum’s programs and get to know new and old artists," she said.

Artists were invited to create a unique work of art on a five-inch-square piece of Rives BFK paper, which they received and returned to the museum by mail.

The exhibition features renowned artists Christo, Charles Arnoldi and Chris Raschka along with local figurres Tony Askew, Mary Heebner, Penelope Gottlieb, Dane Goodman, Richard Aber and author T.C. Boyle.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays.

For more information, visit www.westmontmuseum.org or contact the museum 565-6162.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.