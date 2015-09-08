Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:50 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Museum League Brings Back Annual Artwalk for 28th Year

By Jashua Bane for Museum of Natural History | September 8, 2015 | 11:37 a.m.

The 28th Annual Artwalk returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Enjoy a weekend of nature, live music, food, wine and art with an indoor show featuring “Artists of Distinction,” a children’s art show and an outdoor shopping exhibition.

Presented by The Museum League and co-chaired by Patti Ottoboni, the Artwalk will feature more than 200 fine artists.

The event runs Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 from 10 a..m. to 5 p.m. and is located at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol in Santa Barbara.

This annual fundraising event is presented by the Museum League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing public interest in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.  

All works displayed at the show (except those in the children’s art show) are for sale, and proceeds support the Museum’s exhibits and science education programs.

— Jashua Bane represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 
