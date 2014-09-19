Museum League Continues 27-Year Tradition with Santa Barbara Artwalk

The 27th annual Artwalk returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28.

Presented by the Museum League and co-chaired by Patti Ottoboni and Sue Adams, the Artwalk will feature 41 artists in the juried Indoor Show Artists of Distinction: An Exhibition.

Curated by Diane Waterhouse of the Waterhouse Gallery, Artists of Distinction highlights an impressive group of nationally recognized artists, whose artwork will be on display in the Fleischmann Auditorium at the museum from Saturday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 5.

“Artists of Distinction: An Exhibition will be a visual feast,” Waterhouse said. “The show will feature the finest artists in their field from throughout California.”

The featured Artists of Distinction in the Indoor Show include: Peter Adams, Ben Anderson, Bela Basci, Ann Sheldon Beth, Brian Blood, John Budicin, Patricia Chidlaw, John Cosby, Kevin Courter, Steve Curry, Nancy Davidson, Camille Dellar, Gil Dicicco, Dennis Doheny Prisilla Fossek, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Lynn Gertenbach, Cynthia Hamilton, Wyllis Heaton, Ray Hunter, Brent Jensen, Laurie Kersey, Scott Kiche, Ruo Li, Calvin Liang, Laurie MacMillan, Terry Miura, John Modesitt, Craig Nelson, Paul Panossian, Scott Prior, Camille Przewodek, Junn Roca, Ann Sanders, Eric Slayton, Thalia Stratton, Erza Suko, Elizabeth Tolley, Thomas Van Stein and Ralph Waterhouse.

Artwalk festivities commence on Friday, Sept. 26 at the Artist and Patron Reception in the Fleischmann Auditorium, giving attendants a preview of the Artists of Distinction: An Exhibition show as they meet with the nationally known landscape painters featured in the show and enjoy appetizers and wine.

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27-28, Artwalk continues with the opening of the Outdoor Exhibition featuring a variety of artists, including photography, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and crafts.

Guests can also visit the annual Children’s Artwalk, and see works of art by students from schools in Santa Barbara County.

Participating schools in the Children’s Artwalk include: Adams Elementary School, City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, Cleveland Elementary School, Cold Spring School, El Camino, El Montecito, Franklin Elementary School, Garden Street Academy, Harding University Partnership School, Hollister School, Hope School, The Howard School, Laguna Blanca, La Patera Elementary School, Marymount of Santa Barbara, McKinley Elementary School, Monroe Elementary School, Montecito Union School, Monte Vista Elementary School, Montessori Center School, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Peabody Elementary School, Saint Raphael School and Washington Elementary School.

This annual fundraising event is presented by the Museum League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing public interest in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History with events including Artwalk. Throughout the years, the Museum League has donated thousands of hours in successful events, which have contributed more than $817,000 to the museum. Proceeds from last year’s Artwalk supported summer exhibits such as the popular Butterflies Alive! and Smokey Bear & Woodsy Owl: Home Sweet Home.

General admission for the Artwalk on Saturday and Sunday is $12 and $11 for museum members, and are available at the door or at the museum. Tickets to the Artist and Patron Reception on Friday, Sept. 26 include an Artwalk Weekend Pass for free admission to the museum and Artwalk. Reception tickets are available online for $55 by clicking here.

All works displayed at the show (except those in the Children’s Artwalk) are for sale, and proceeds support the museum’s exhibits and science education programs. Click here for more information.

— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.