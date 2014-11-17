Museum of Art to Host Book Signing with ‘Old Spanish Days’ Author Erin Graffy de Garcia

Local author Erin Graffy de Garcia uncovers the history behind Old Spanish Days Fiesta in her newest book, Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara’s History Through Its Public Art.

She provides fascinating details and lavish illustration to highlight this exceptional Rancho era ― one of the largest non-nomadic pastoral societies in history. This Spanish Arcadia of early California was distinguished by expert horsemen, extraordinary hospitality, exuberant living and an exhilarating love of dance.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will host a book signing for Graffy de Garcia's Old Spanish Days from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3 at the museum, 1130 State St.

Her other books will also be available.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.