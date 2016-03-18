Museum of Contemporary Art Announces TakePart/MakeArt Pavilion Design Competition

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara is accepting applications from local, national and international designers for a large-scale public pavilion through April 21, 2016.

A jury of architects, artists, scholars and design experts will select and announce the winning proposal May 9, 2016. The winner will receive an award of $5,000 and an additional $45,000 to support their project.

The winning proposal team will then work with MCASB curators to produce, build, permit and install the final design for the inaugural TakePart/MakeArt program.

MCASB is seeking proposals for an outdoor traveling pavilion to be built and installed at each site of the 2016-18 TakePart/MakeArt initiative, scheduled to debut in October 2016.

TakePart/MakeArt, made possible by an Exploring Engagement Fund grant from the James Irvine Foundation, will engage audiences in contemporary art by moving them from spectators to co-creators in the arts process.

By extension, the proposed project will enable new forms of community visibility, representation and creative problem-solving that address pressing needs.

As a central feature the pavilion will be a bold design and vibrant beacon for MCASB as it travels through three different communities across Santa Barbara County: Isla Vista, the Westside and the Waterfront.

Executive Director Miki Garcia states, “We want the TakePart/MakeArt pavilion competition to motivate designers to think about how design encourages communities to participate with their surroundings and facilitates new ways of interacting with contemporary art and artists.”

She says further, “This competition encourages designers, artists, architects and creatives to experiment with bold, innovative thinking that can both challenge and produce rich dialog with the traditional, California Mission style aesthetic that typically characterizes Santa Barbara.”

To apply, visit http://mcasantabarbara.org/take-part-make-art to download the full RFP and find the online portal to submit your proposal and $50 entry fee.

The submission link will be active beginning April 1 until 6 p.m. April 21.

— Audrey Lopez is the curator of community engagement at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.