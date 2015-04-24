Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Hosting ‘DISRUPTION’ Benefit & Auction

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara is hosting its first Spring Benefit & Auction, DISRUPTION, at Belmond El Encanto’s Arbor and Lily Pond in the Riviera neighborhood of Santa Barbara from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

This fresh addition to our community's annual benefit calendar will celebrate the second anniversary of the museum, shedding light on its talented artists, unforgettable exhibitions and impactful education efforts. A commonly used term among the startup set, disruption of the status quo leads to innovation and new ideas. As a museum dedicated to contemporary art, we are an incubator for experimentation and a hub for the burgeoning creative community in our region.

“It is so rewarding to witness the growing support for our institution over the past two years as we continue to bring vital arts programming to a wider segment of our community free of charge," MCASB Executive Director Miki Garcia said. "The Board of Trustees and staff are grateful for the broadening recognition of the importance of the art of our time and arts engagement with diverse audiences. We sincerely believe art changes lives!"

Renowned artists Ry Rocklen (Los Angeles) and Radamés Juni Figueroa (Puerto Rico) lend their artistic talent to DISRUPTION by creating unique and interactive cocktail experiences. Rocklen's free-standing bar will be constructed completely of trophies. Figueroa's colorful punch fountains are made of fresh cut tropical fruits.

In addition to these one-of-a-kind cocktail bar installations, the benefit’s program also includes musical guest BOUQUET and a boutique auction of unique artwork, including works by internationally recognized artists who have recently exhibited at the Museum: Cassandra Jones, Russell Crotty, Vargas-Suarez Universal, Desiree Holman, Seyburn Zorthian, Nick Wilkinson, Erik Reel and others. We are excited to announce that Ry Rocklen's ten-foot custom bar titled Mini-Watermelon Springs will be auctioned off at the event to the highest bidder.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.