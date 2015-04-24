Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:53 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Hosting ‘DISRUPTION’ Benefit & Auction

By Marjorie Large for the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara | April 24, 2015 | 10:05 a.m.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara is hosting its first Spring Benefit & Auction, DISRUPTION, at Belmond El Encanto’s Arbor and Lily Pond in the Riviera neighborhood of Santa Barbara from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 29.

This fresh addition to our community's annual benefit calendar will celebrate the second anniversary of the museum, shedding light on its talented artists, unforgettable exhibitions and impactful education efforts. A commonly used term among the startup set, disruption of the status quo leads to innovation and new ideas. As a museum dedicated to contemporary art, we are an incubator for experimentation and a hub for the burgeoning creative community in our region.

“It is so rewarding to witness the growing support for our institution over the past two years as we continue to bring vital arts programming to a wider segment of our community free of charge," MCASB Executive Director Miki Garcia said. "The Board of Trustees and staff are grateful for the broadening recognition of the importance of the art of our time and arts engagement with diverse audiences. We sincerely believe art changes lives!"

Renowned artists Ry Rocklen (Los Angeles) and Radamés Juni Figueroa (Puerto Rico) lend their artistic talent to DISRUPTION by creating unique and interactive cocktail experiences. Rocklen's free-standing bar will be constructed completely of trophies. Figueroa's colorful punch fountains are made of fresh cut tropical fruits.

In addition to these one-of-a-kind cocktail bar installations, the benefit’s program also includes musical guest BOUQUET and a boutique auction of unique artwork, including works by internationally recognized artists who have recently exhibited at the Museum: Cassandra Jones, Russell Crotty, Vargas-Suarez Universal, Desiree Holman, Seyburn Zorthian, Nick Wilkinson, Erik Reel and others. We are excited to announce that Ry Rocklen's ten-foot custom bar titled Mini-Watermelon Springs will be auctioned off at the event to the highest bidder.

Click here for tickets.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 