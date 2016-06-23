Museum of Contemporary Art Elects New Trustees, Board Members

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara continues a trend of growth and expansion with the addition of two new members to its board of trustees: Nancy O’Connor and Lea Jane Sindija.

“We strive to have a board of trustees and staff that mirrors our diverse and dynamic audience,” says MCASB executive director Miki Garcia. “We are pleased to have such continued dedicated community support.”

In addition, MCASB would like to recognize 2016 elected officers Robert Giaimo, Debby Peterson, Cindy Bermant and R. Bruce McFadden Jr.

Originally from the east coast, Nancy O’Connor possesses a keen interest in art, design, fashion and architecture, though she holds a degree in business.

She worked as an art consultant in New York before moving with her husband, Kevin, to Santa Barbara.

She has served on various local boards and committees while raising her family in Santa Barbara, including extensive fundraising involvement in local schools, Cate and Crane.

Her other involvements include the Natural History Museum, Story Teller Children’s Center, Breast Cancer Research Center, The Granada Theatre, AHA! and Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Lea Jane Sindija was raised in an international family and comes from a creative and artistic background of artists, dancers and architects.

She began her career working for Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels in her native Miami. In 2010, Sindija moved to Los Angeles where she partnered with tastemakers in the entertainment industry to launch her talent-booking and event-production agency, The Jane Group.

Sindija relocated to Santa Barbara in 2012, where she was part of the ownership group that opened The Goodland Hotel.

As the director of programming for the Goodland, Sindija is responsible for creating the aesthetics and atmosphere of the property through concerts, film screenings, art installations, pop-up shops, property-wide playlists, branding and community partnerships.

Her greatest joy is her daughter.

A 25-year advertising veteran, Robert Giaimo has previously worked at Young and Rubicam and Grey Global in New York and Los Angeles, leaving Grey in 2000 as EVP creative director.

His account experience includes everything from packaged goods to fashion.

Giaimo is a graduate and former teacher of the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena.

He is married to artist Maria Rendón, and they have two fantastic daughters. His interests include music, food, travel and vintage sports cars.

Debby Peterson received a Bachelor of Science, Journalism from Northwestern University. After college, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a participation manager for Landmark Education before moving to Boston to work as a center manager.

Peterson then moved to Los Angeles, where she worked in the music business, first as a music editor at Album Network and then as a national promotion director for MCA Records.

In 2000, Peterson left MCA to start her own company, Diversity Films, Music and Merchandise. In 2007, she moved to Santa Barbara to take over as chief financial officer of her family’s real estate business.

Peterson has served on gala committees for Storyteller, Ganna Walska Lotusland, Community Environmental Council, Breast Cancer Resource Center and Pacific Pride Foundation.

She currently serves on the development committees for AHA! and Organic Soup Kitchen and serves on the fundraising and finance committees of MCASB.

Cindy Bermant is principal and creative director at Garcin Media Group.

With over 25 years of experience in design and art direction, she has worked directly with large corporations, small companies and privately owned hospitals on local, national and international levels.

A national member of AIGA since 1991, Bermant has served on its board as marketing director (2010-12).

Her interests include art and visual communication as well as music and health. Other involvements include the American Cancer Society, AYSO Santa Barbara, Ensemble Theatre Company, Ellwood Elementary School, and St. Michael Parish School.

R. Bruce McFadden Jr. grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated from UCSB.

He has spent his professional life in publishing and technology and currently works finding talent for Silicon Valley startups.

According to McFadden, growing up with access to one of the world’s top private modern and contemporary art collections, as well as his art history studies at UCSB, has been deeply rewarding.

It has been his privilege and honor to join the MCASB as a trustee at a time when access and education in the arts for all has never been more important.

He looks forward to MCASB’s continued growth and success as it brings so much enrichment to his own life and the life of the Santa Barbara arts and culture community.

— Mary Elliott is the communications manager for the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.