Museum of Contemporary Art Features Lara Favaretto Exhibit in Four Venues

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) upcoming exhibition, Lara Favaretto, will feature works spanning Turin, Italy-based artist

Lara Favaretto’s more than 20-year career, and presented in collaboration with Rennie Collection, Vancouver, Canada.

The exhibition will be shown across four different sites, including MCASB’s main space, a repurposed downtown storefront, the museum’s future location at 35 Anacapa St., and the Glass Box Gallery at UCSB.

An opening reception will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at MCASB. The works are on view through April 28.

The exhibition marks Favaretto’s solo U.S. West Coast institutional debut. Favaretto is also the museum’s first exhibit fully conceived under the direction of Abaseh Mirvali, MCASB’s recently appointed executive director and chief curator

“It was important that I begin my tenure at MCASB by providing a platform for an artist whose work while conceptually impeccable, so poignantly examines the human condition,” said Mirvali. “I wanted to honor what moved me and share her work with the community here.”

The partnership between MCASB and Rennie Collection in the exhibition’s execution is a reflection of the collaborative and socially conscious curatorial practice Mirvali has brought to MCASB after a career in the global arts circuit.

“I have been following Rennie Collection for many years now since we share a similar artistic philosophy as well as social responsibility,” said Mirvali. “My wish to start new collaborations between MCASB and international contemporary art institutions, led me to partner with them on Lara Favaretto.”

Favaretto could be regarded as the continuation of a series of 20th century artists whose major concern was questioning the meaning of art, sometimes through play and dark humor.

“Notwithstanding, as she has stated several times, the artist is not particularly interested in interrogating contemporary art, but rather, in evoking a deep sense of the human condition,” Mirvali said.

“Thus, her artistic production — however colored by notes of abstract art, arte povera, kinetic art, land art, or minimal art — is composed of aspects that in addition to questioning the intellectual status of a piece of art, are also interrelated to our humaneness,” Mirvali said.

“Her work is ephemeral, transient, spontaneous, unpredictable, changing, and even vulnerable, like us.”

Throughout Favaretto’s work, the artist incorporates found materials. Trash may be recycled, while lost and discarded items are re-purposed. Her installations and sculptures often show the artist’s interest for the past, the forgotten, the disregarded.

Yet, Favaretto’s overall oeuvre also questions why certain objects survive over others, contemplating their legitimacy in relation to the forgotten,

while exposing their inevitable destiny: wear, corrosion, erosion, and breakage.

“This exhibition will be unlike any other that MCASB has realized in the past,” said Mirvali. “With four venues spread across Santa Barbara, MCASB enters a new phase of strong and substantive cooperation and activation with other institutions in our community.”

The MCASB main space will house Favaretto’s Coppie Semplici (Simple Couples), comprised of moving car wash brushes that alternate between high-speed mechanical rotations and stagnation. Removed from their original context, the brushes spin aimlessly as they deteriorate over time.

Also on exhibit in the museum’s main space will be a work from Favaretto’s ongoing series of collected suitcases, Lost & Found.

After obtaining a forgotten suitcase, found at state-run auctions of lost-and-found items from the Italian railway system, flea markets and dumps, Favaretto combines the existing contents with new, unknown items, then locks the case and throws away the key, never allowing the contents to be revealed.

On view in a downtown storefront will be Tutti giù per terra (We All Fall Down), one installation of a number of Favaretto’s works that follow a consistent form: sealed rooms within rooms containing industrial fans that flush tons (literally) of confetti around the space progressively.

Through its materiality, or lack of it, this piece embraces a plethora of dichotomies which speak to our human condition and exemplify our binary nature: perpetuity/impermanence, noise/silence, creation/destruction, growth/decay.

From Feb. 13-22, two concrete works from Rennie Collection will be on view at Glass Box Gallery, opening a dialogue between activity and passivity, movement and stasis, anger and boredom.

Fisting and Boring are part of a series in which Favaretto uses her body to imprint a particular action in a block of recently-poured concrete. As intended by the artist, overtime the blocks are subject to wear from exposure to sunlight and air.

The title of each work — always a human action — captures the individual state of mind or gesture that has been performed by Favaretto.

In the Santa Barbara Funk Zone district, Favaretto will place a glossy plaque reading “Defense D’entrer,” or “Do Not Enter,” (at 35 Anacapa St.), forbidding visitors to pass over the plaque.

By restricting the entrance to the land, the artist raises questions regarding private property and the need to safeguard an empty lot.

“Favaretto’s oeuvre reminds us that no matter how hard we try to overcome our temporal nature, no matter how many things we create to transcend, or how many inventions are made to endure, we will always be perishable, organic, oxidable,” Mirvali said.

Favaretto was born in1973 in Treviso, Italy. She lives and works in Turin. She has worked with a range of media, including performance, sculpture, installation, and video.

Based on profound conceptual research, Favaretto’s complex artistic practice brings forth works that interact with space, activating the community and setting of a specific place.

Favaretto’s work has been featured in solo exhibitions at Kunsthalle Mainz, Mainz, Germany (2018); Nottingham Contemporary, Nottingham, UK (2017); Rennie Collection, Vancouver, Canada (2015); MoMA PS1, New York, USA (2012); Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah, UAE (2012); Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art, Turin, Italy (2005); and the Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, Bergamo, Italy (2002).

Previous to her position at MCASB, Mirvali worked as an independent contemporary art and architecture curator and project producer with a commitment to civic engagement and public service through innovative collaborations between contemporary art initiatives and the community.

In 2018, she curated the show of Dubai-based Iranian artists Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh, and Hesam Rahmanian, presented at the 13,000-square-foot Officine Nord at the OGR — Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin, and co-edited the publication of the exhibition with Corraini Edizioni.

Support for Lara Favaretto provided by Elisabeth and Greg Fowler, Montecito Bank & Trust, Presqu’ile Winery, MCASB Board of Trustees, and MCASB Visionaries.

— Lauren Sharp for Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.