Million-Dollar Home Raffle to Take a Break as Museum of Contemporary Art Rebrands

After 10 years as an annual fundraiser, the Museum of Contemporary Art’s million-dollar home raffle is going on hiatus.

Located at Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara across from Center Stage Theater, the museum is the only contemporary art museum between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

The nonprofit museum’s board of directors recently voted to skip the raffle this year. The decision came after a September board meeting, according to Miki Garcia, the museum’s executive director and chief curator.

“Ten years ago, we were in a different place,” Garcia told Noozhawk, adding that back then, the museum had no executive director and was weak as an institution.

The board at the time decided to take on the unorthodox fundraiser.

The resulting ticket sales provided the museum with an endowment for the future, and about a third of the museum’s operating budget from the raffle goes directly to fund education programs, Garcia said.

“It’s been the lifeblood of the institution,” she said.

As the board and staff started to plan for this year’s raffle, however, they found there had been a decline in tickets purchased and that many of those buying them were from outside of the area.

The organization also realized that many ticket buyers didn’t associate the raffle with the museum at all.

“We thought, ‘Let’s step back how we can refresh and re-brand the raffle,’” Garcia said.

“It’s certainly not going away.”

Garcia said the current plan is to revisit the idea next year and, in the meantime, continue the museum’s growing education lineup.

In the last year, the museum’s audience doubled and it has also been focusing on other programs, like educational opportunities for teens, and those that increase the organization’s presence in the community, beyond the museum’s walls.

For example, the museum has started a satellite location with a small gallery at Hotel Indigo, 121 State St., where it’s hosting an exhibition titled “The Vastness is Bearable,” based on outer space and the human relationship to the cosmos, Garcia said.

The museum was able to host astronomers in the space’s parking lot to do their own viewing of the stars, and the space has been a hub for speakers during the Funk Zone’s Second Saturdays events.

On the side of the hotel, the museum was able to commission an artist-led temporary mural that used the talents of young people who had been arrested for tagging.

Garcia said the raffle has fueled the thinking that the museum can move beyond its own walls.

It’s also planning to launch a mobile art museum next spring “to take art to where people are and build relationships so they know us when the come to the museum.”

“We never would have done it without the raffle,” Garcia said.

