Museum of Contemporary Art Keeps Performers on Their Toes with On Edge Festival

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara launched a new program, the On Edge Festival, which brought internationally renowned performance artists to Santa Barbara to present their new work over a four-day weekend that began Thursday.

The festival is a continuation of the First Thursday program Forum Lounge, which brought some of the best in contemporary performance art practices from around the world over its 10-year history. By transforming the Forum Lounge into a weekend of events, the festival seeks to expand to a larger population, as well as to deepen the experiences of current audiences.

“We are so grateful for this beautiful performance and museum space on the top floor of the Paseo Nuevo Mall," MCASB Executive Director Miki Garcia told Noozhawk. "I am nearing 10 years as executive director here. Our goals now are to expand public education and engagement and to make us more accessible.

"We have an exhibition venue in the Hotel Indigo in the Funk Zone, and we are looking for a second space. MCASB will continue to foster a strong relationship with our local schools.”

At Saturday’s outdoor reception and screening of The Fisherman’s Dream by the Microscope Toy Theater, Noozhawk spoke with a family who had come to the museum for the first time.

“I grew up in Santa Barbara, and this is my first visit to the museum with my children, Abigail, 8, and Adrian, 6," Graciela Perez said. "It is so wonderful. We went to the [Sarah Elgart/Arrogant Elbow] performance at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens on Thursday night. My kids’ jaws dropped. They loved the colors, the dance, the lights and the expressiveness of the performers. Today we are enjoying face painting and lunch at the museum.”

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara is a nonprofit, noncollecting museum dedicated to the exhibition, education and cultivation of the arts of our time. Formerly the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum, MCASB is the premier venue for contemporary art between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

MCASB is located at the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center Upper Arts Terrace in downtown Santa Barbara. Visit its second location, MCASB Satellite at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara at 121 State St.

Click here for more information about the On Edge Festival. For more information about the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, visit 653 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, call 805.966.5373, email [email protected] or click here.

