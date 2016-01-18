Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara to Present Work of Nine Local Artists at Hotel Indigo

Weslie Ching’s “We Are Made Of Stars,” 2015, Performance. (Arna Bajraktarević / Weslie Ching photo)
By Rebecca Klapper for the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara | January 18, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara satellite at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara presents Shift, Stretch, Expand: Everyday Transformations, a group exhibition of nine Santa Barbara County artists that explore the quiet and inconspicuous operations of everyday existence. 

In our daily comings and goings, within and around us, things are in a constant state of transformation: clouds, currency, alliances and surfaces, to name just a few.

Whether we are passing through space, sitting still, or interacting with others, in every instance there are subtle shifts affecting our experience, and whether obvious or understated, or even invisible, these occurrences alter the ways in which we perceive our realities.

Shift, Stretch, Expand: Everyday Transformations presents nine Santa Barbara County artists who investigate these changes in vastly different ways. The artists focus on conditions of transformation, including points at which limits are questioned, thresholds are crossed, frames of reference are destabilized and expectations are subverted.

The exhibition will invite visitors throughout the interior and exterior spaces of Hotel Indigo to view and experience a wide range of multifaceted work by local artists, including Phil Argent, Weslie Ching, Petra Cortright, George Legrady, Kyra Lehman, Rebekah Miles, Maria Rendón, Stephanie Washburn and Russell Young.

In considering the idiosyncrasies of this alternative exhibition site, a public hotel space, several artists also address notions of transformation in their artistic processes.

Working in areas such as a stairwell corner or the lobby, artists experiment with new territories of production and display, expanding their practices by utilizing diverse materials, playing with scale, and interactive participation.

"Through MCASB's distinct collaboration with Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, contemporary art becomes more accessible to the general public and those who are unfamiliar with the museum," says MCASB Associate Curator Brooke Kellaway, curator of Shift, Stretch, Expand: Everyday Transformations.

"This exhibition in a hotel, a space of ongoing transitions, features artists who cleverly riff off of these broad themes of movement and transition, processes that, however imperceptible, shape who we are, how we think and relate to each other."

Shift, Stretch, Expand: Everyday Transformations will be on view from Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, through Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. An opening reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, from 6-8 p.m.

Rebecca Klapper represents the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

 
