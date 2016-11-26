Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Natural History Museum Names Facilities, Education Managers

By Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | November 26, 2016 | 9:16 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has announced the appointment of Kevin Genovese as facilities manager and Stefanie Coleman as community education manager.

Genovese will be responsible for the maintenance of the buildings and grounds at the Mission Creek campus, for the collections and their storage, and the physical set up for events, exhibits and museum programs.

Coleman will be responsible for the museum's and Sea Center’s large array of public education programs, field trips, classes and festivals.

Previously, Genovese served as director of operations at the Museum of Ventura County, Ventura and Santa Paula, since 2011. After graduating cum laude from California State University Channel Islands with a degree in history, he secured an internship as the lead researcher at the soon-to-be-opened Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula.

Later, he was hired on as assistant director and then promoted to director of operations. Genovese also served as the shelter manager at the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center and still volunteers weekly for All for Love Animal Rescue.

Coleman holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in biology, ecology and environmental biology from California State University Dominguez Hills. She is working on a Master’s Degree in science, fisheries and aquatic sciences from the School of Forest Resources and Conservation at the University of Florida.

Most recently, she was assistant director of marketing for events at the Santa Barbara Zoo. She also worked at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s aquaculture lab as a senior education specialist. There, she facilitated the opening of the aquatic nursery, including development of public programming and establishment of all aquacultures.

The lab was awarded the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Munson Aquatic Conservation Education Award for Aquatic Nursery and the AZA Edward H. Bean Award for Significant Achievement for Aquatic Nursery.

— Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 