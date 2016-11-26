Natural History Museum Names Facilities, Education Managers

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has announced the appointment of Kevin Genovese as facilities manager and Stefanie Coleman as community education manager.

Genovese will be responsible for the maintenance of the buildings and grounds at the Mission Creek campus, for the collections and their storage, and the physical set up for events, exhibits and museum programs.

Coleman will be responsible for the museum's and Sea Center’s large array of public education programs, field trips, classes and festivals.

Previously, Genovese served as director of operations at the Museum of Ventura County, Ventura and Santa Paula, since 2011. After graduating cum laude from California State University Channel Islands with a degree in history, he secured an internship as the lead researcher at the soon-to-be-opened Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula.

Later, he was hired on as assistant director and then promoted to director of operations. Genovese also served as the shelter manager at the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center and still volunteers weekly for All for Love Animal Rescue.

Coleman holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in biology, ecology and environmental biology from California State University Dominguez Hills. She is working on a Master’s Degree in science, fisheries and aquatic sciences from the School of Forest Resources and Conservation at the University of Florida.

Most recently, she was assistant director of marketing for events at the Santa Barbara Zoo. She also worked at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s aquaculture lab as a senior education specialist. There, she facilitated the opening of the aquatic nursery, including development of public programming and establishment of all aquacultures.

The lab was awarded the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Munson Aquatic Conservation Education Award for Aquatic Nursery and the AZA Edward H. Bean Award for Significant Achievement for Aquatic Nursery.

— Sherri Frazer for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.