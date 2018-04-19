Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Hosting Community Meetings on Master Plan

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History President/CEO Luke Swetland invites the community to community meetings on its Master Plan.

Meetings will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10 and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12 in Farrand Hall at the museum, 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara.

To RSVP, call 805.682.4711 x178.

The museum’s Master Plan will revitalize the museum and transform the visitor experience by better connecting people to science and nature, indoors and outdoors.

We are excited to our share our plan with you and answer your questions. Please join us as we take this next step towards ensuring the museum for the next generation.

— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.