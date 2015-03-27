Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Garibaldi Ball Raises $350,000 for Education Programs

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s 16th annual Mission Creek Gala took place March 6 at the Sea Center.

The Garibaldi Ball was a night of fun and fundraising for the museum’s nature education programs for school children. Co-chaired by Hanna Dreier and museum trustee Emily Jones, the Garibaldi Ball raised $350,000 through table sponsorships, a Go Fish raffle, an auction and scholarship appeal.

“We are thrilled with the community support of the Garibaldi Ball,” museum board chair Elisabeth Fowler said. “We accomplished our goal of raising much needed funds, providing a fun and memorable night for guests, and showcasing the Sea Center’s new exhibits.”

Committee and event planner Tamara Jensen from I.D.O. Events tented the wharf just past the Sea Center and filled it with colorful lighting and playful Sea Creatures. Guests enjoyed a beautiful night with cocktails inside the Sea Center and dinner under the tent. The four Tableau sponsors had especially themed tables: Sea Star, Pearl, Jellyfish, and Sandcastle, adding more excitement to the ambience.

Duo Catering created a delectable seafood dinner, followed by the Live Auction, expertly emceed by Palmer Jackson Jr. Peach Gerthoffer and Jacob Winnikoff spoke of their teen volunteer experiences at Sea Center, kicking off the paddle raise, which in turn raised $104,000. The night ended with dancing and dessert in the Jelly Lounge.

The annual Mission Creek Gala sustains the Museum’s outstanding education programs. More than 20,000 school children are reached each year through the museum and Sea Center school tours, classes, storytelling, camps, Nature Collection lending library and more. We plan to see these same students later, as adults bringing their children and grandchildren.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History was founded in 1916 by noted ornithologist William Leon Dawson as the Museum of Comparative Oology. Soon after, the Board of Directors expanded the museum to include other aspects of natural history. In 1923, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History opened its doors at the current campus, becoming one of the most important and beloved institutions on the West Coast.

In celebration of the museum’s 100th anniversary during the year 2016, a capital campaign is underway to fund and support the improvement and modernization of the visitor experience. While maintaining and protecting scientific and educational relevance, it is just as important to capture the hearts and minds of local and international communities well into the future.

What do we have to look forward to as the The Centennial Campaign raises funds for visitor experience improvements? New exhibits, refurbished permanent galleries, landscape beautification, more effective site interpretation, and, updated universal access.

For all who live, work, visit and play in our region, discover and rediscover treasures of nature at the Museum and Sea Center. The Museum continues its commitment to inspire the passion of science and nature. Bring your curiosity!

— Lura Astor is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.