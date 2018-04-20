Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:15 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Museum of Natural History Names Matthew Adams as Trustee

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History | April 20, 2018 | 2:18 p.m.
Matthew Adams Click to view larger
Matthew Adams

Matthew Adams has been appointed to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Board of Trustees for a three-year term.

As chief investment officer of Mission Wealth, LLC, Adams is responsible for the portfolio management, trading, analysis and research functions of the firm, as well as delivering Mission Wealth’s Integrated Wealth Solution service model to firm clients.

He leads the 10-member investment committee and the firm’s executive committee, and participates in the business development efforts of the firm.

Adams also continues to serve on both the finance and investment committees for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He is also involved in coaching youth sports for his children and is a member of the Moraga Education Foundation.

Adams was born and raised in the Bay Area and earned his undergraduate degree in business economics in 1997 at UCSB. Before joining Mission Wealth, he worked for seven years at institutional money management and financial services firms headquartered in Los Angeles.

He completed his MBA in 2003 at the University of Southern California, and spent 12 years in Santa Barbara before moving his family to the Bay Area in 2015 to expand the presence of Mission Wealth.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.
 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 