Museum of Natural History Names Matthew Adams as Trustee

Matthew Adams has been appointed to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Board of Trustees for a three-year term.

As chief investment officer of Mission Wealth, LLC, Adams is responsible for the portfolio management, trading, analysis and research functions of the firm, as well as delivering Mission Wealth’s Integrated Wealth Solution service model to firm clients.

He leads the 10-member investment committee and the firm’s executive committee, and participates in the business development efforts of the firm.

Adams also continues to serve on both the finance and investment committees for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He is also involved in coaching youth sports for his children and is a member of the Moraga Education Foundation.

Adams was born and raised in the Bay Area and earned his undergraduate degree in business economics in 1997 at UCSB. Before joining Mission Wealth, he worked for seven years at institutional money management and financial services firms headquartered in Los Angeles.

He completed his MBA in 2003 at the University of Southern California, and spent 12 years in Santa Barbara before moving his family to the Bay Area in 2015 to expand the presence of Mission Wealth.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.

