Museum of Natural History Hosting Panel Discussion on ‘Living on the Edge: Carnivores in the City’

By Valeria Velasco for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | November 11, 2014 | 1:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites guests to the new series Living on the Edge with the first program, "Carnivores in the City," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12 in the museum's Fleischmann Auditorium.

Santa Barbara shares more habitat edges with nature than most communities in California.

Living on the Edge is a new program series presented by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, and sponsored in part by the Santa Barbara Foundation, that will address issues arising from the human-wildlife interactions and provide a forum in which the community can discuss solutions.

The "Living on the Edge: Carnivores in the City" panel will include:

» Seth Riley, wildlife ecologist, National Park Service

» Nancy Siepel, mitigation and wildlife connectivity specialist, Caltrans 5 District

» Christine Thompson, biologist, California Department of Fish & Wildlife

» Kate McCurdy, director, Sedgwick Reserve

» Scott Cohen, warden, California Department of Fish & Wildlife

» Stephanie Burgard, officer, Santa Barbara Police Department Animal Control

» Moderated by Geoff Green, executive director, The Fund for Santa Barbara

This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information about Living on the Edge and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

— Valeria Velasco is a marketing associate for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

