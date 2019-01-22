Museum of Natural History Presents 10th Annual Legacy Awards

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosted its Leadership Circles of Giving dinner Jan. 17 in Fleischmann Auditorium. The annual event recognizes the generosity of Leadership Circles members and key donors who contributed to the success of 2018.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Legacy Awards, which this year honored Mr. and Mrs. Raymond King Myerson and Bart Francis. The event was catered by Chef Pete Clements, the décor included fossil centerpieces dating back 345 million years.

The Legacy Award, created in 2010 by the Board of Trustees, recognizes extraordinary contributions by community supporters, donors and volunteers who have made the museum the exceptional institution it is today.

The Myersons have been involved in supporting the museum since the late Raymond King Myerson joined the Board of Trustees in 1975. Myerson served as a financial advisor until 2000.

The couple’s generosity has supported the American Indian Basketry exhibit in Fleischmann Auditorium and the touch pools at the Sea Center, among other exhibits.

In accepting the Legacy Award, Mrs. Myerson expressed her appreciation while stressing the importance of humility, pride and gratitude.

Bart Francis, a museum docent for 22 years, was honored for his ability to connect to schoolchildren and inspire their love for nature and the outdoors. By tailoring his school field trip presentations to students’ interests, he can better engage them, ensuring their museum visit has a lasting impact.

The dinner was the last event to be held in Fleischmann Auditorium before extensive renovations begin. Since its completion in 1938, the auditorium has become one of the most used spaces on the museum campus, seating up to 340 people for lectures, special events, dinners, and public gatherings.

The auditorium is booked by community organizations multiple times a month throughout the year, and is frequently rented for private events such as wedding receptions and graduation ceremonies. It also serves as the neighborhood polling station and the venue for science-based traveling exhibits.

While small upgrades have been made to improve the functionality of the building over the decades, the auditorium has never been modified in a way that would detract from its original architectural and aesthetic grace.

The building is fundamentally sound and the museum remains committed to preserving the look and feel of the space. However, the facility is in need of a top-to-bottom revitalization to increase visitor comfort and improve the functionality of the venue for its varied uses.

The renovations will provide temperature control, energy efficiency, aesthetic and acoustical improvements, improved access for guests with disabilities, and a restored roof. The museum anticipates the project to be completed in November.



Thanks to community support, the museum is on its way to meeting its fundraising goal for the $2.1 million project. It already has secured $1.7 million. For more information or to contribute to the project, visit campaign.sbnature.org. For more about the museum, visit www.sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Museum of Natural History.