Museum of Natural History Seeks Docents Who Have a Natural Curiosity

For those interested in being docents, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, will host a Docent Open House, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10.

Docents are a vital part of the museum community, as they help facilitate school programs and lead tours. Ideal applicants have a passion for lifelong learning and are curious about science and the natural world.

Becoming a docent requires no prior experience. The museum offers in-depth training and all the support and flexibility docents need to succeed, and there is no cost to participate.

Docent benefits include:

Special in-depth training from museum curators and professionals on a variety of topics from astronomy to zoology

Docent field trips to continue learning outside the museum

Social events to make new friends and become part of the museum community

Free lifelong learning museum pass

Free passes to the museum and Sea Center

Flexible scheduling

New docents commit to attending training classes 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 17 through late January. After training is complete, docents lead tours 9:30 a.m.-noon one weekday morning per week.

For more information visit https://sbnature.org/docents or contact Kristen Carté-Smith, school and teacher services manager, at [email protected] or call 805-682-4711 ext. 168.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, visit www.sbnature.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.