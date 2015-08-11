Museum Offers Low-Cost ‘Sample’ Train Trip for Local Families, General Public

Advice

On Saturday, Sep. 5, the South Coast Railroad Museum will host a special “Amtrak Sampler” train trip along the South Coast.

The short morning round trip rail adventure is designed especially for families with young children or anyone interested in getting an inexpensive taste of train travel aboard modern Amtrak equipment.

Museum staff and volunteers will escort the group.

Passengers will be able to board the train in either Goleta or Santa Barbara and may select between two destinations: Carpinteria or Ventura.

The trip aboard Pacific Surfliner trains will leave from the Goleta Amtrak station at 9:13 a.m. and from Santa Barbara Amtrak at 9:27 a.m.

All trains will return to Santa Barbara by 11:40 a.m. and Goleta by 11:53 a.m.

The cost for the Carpinteria round trip is only $13.50 ($10.50 for ages 2-17). The Ventura trip is just $17.95 ($14.95 for ages 2-17).

Advance purchase is required. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased through the museum’s online store, where additional information can also be found.

Interested parties can also call the museum at 805.964.3540.

— Gary B. Coombs is the director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.