House Packed for ‘Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island’ Film

The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island documentary premiered to a sold-out crowd at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Oct. 2.

After the screening, the audience had the opportunity to hear from filmmaker Paul Goldsmith and engage in a discussion about the film and book with an expert panel that included an archaeologist, an historian and a Chumash elder.

Due to the enthusiastic response from people looking to be amongst the first to see the film, the museum has added screenings every day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Tickets are free with paid museum admission. Adult admission is $12, senior and teen tickets are $8 and $7 for children.

Admission is always free for museum members and for children age 2 and under. Free parking is available at the museum.

For more information about the museum, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.



