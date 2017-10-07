Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

House Packed for ‘Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island’ Film

Museum adds screening times

The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island filmmaker Paul Goldsmith addresses the sold-out crowd. Click to view larger
The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island filmmaker Paul Goldsmith addresses the sold-out crowd. (Museum of Natural History)
By Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | October 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island documentary premiered to a sold-out crowd at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Oct. 2.

After the screening, the audience had the opportunity to hear from filmmaker Paul Goldsmith and engage in a discussion about the film and book with an expert panel that included an archaeologist, an historian and a Chumash elder.

Due to the enthusiastic response from people looking to be amongst the first to see the film, the museum has added screenings every day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Tickets are free with paid museum admission. Adult admission is $12, senior and teen tickets are $8 and $7 for children.

Admission is always free for museum members and for children age 2 and under. Free parking is available at the museum.

For more information about the museum, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 