Music Academy of the West Acquires State-of-the-Art Assistive Listening System

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | September 10, 2014 | 2:08 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West has acquired a state-of-the-art assistive listening system for hearing-impaired patrons in Hahn Hall.

Known as a hearing loop, the system wirelessly transfers sound directly to existing hearing aids. Additional equipment is not required.

Already widely used in Europe, hearing loops are rapidly gaining popularity across the United States.

“Most of today’s hearing aids can be programmed to use hearing loops,” said Kase Martis of Loop Santa Barbara, an advocacy campaign spearheaded by the Independent Living Resource Center. “The beauty of the system is that it doesn’t require additional bulky equipment.”

Since Loop Santa Barbara started in May 2013, more than 30 locations in Santa Barbara, including performing arts venues, churches, and government facilities, have adopted the technology.

“I have experienced the loop at various venues, most recently the Ensemble Theater, and the improvement in hearing is fantastic," Santa Barbara resident Leonard Grabowski said. "I am looking forward to the same benefits at the Music Academy.”

Mr. and Mrs. John S. Pillsbury III generously funded the purchase of the Hahn Hall hearing loop system.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

 

