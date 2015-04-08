Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:15 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy Alumnus Frank Huang Named New York Philharmonic Concertmaster

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | April 8, 2015 | 4:09 p.m.

Violinist Frank Huang, who attended the Music Academy of the West in 1998 and 1999, on Wednesday was named concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic.

Huang, 36, who has been serving as concertmaster of the Houston Symphony Orchestra since 2010, replaces Glenn Dicterow, who retired as the Philharmonic’s longest-serving concertmaster following a 34-year tenure and is now a Music Academy faculty member.

Winner of the 2003 Walter W. Naumburg Foundation Violin Competition and the 2000 Hannover International Violin Competition, Huang is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Juilliard School. He serves on the faculty at Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music and the University of Houston, and previously was a faculty member at the Eastman School of Music. At the Music Academy, he was a pupil of Kathleen Winkler.

His appointment comes in the second year of the Music Academy’s four-year partnership with the New York Philharmonic. As part of its 2015 Summer Festival, the academy will present the Philharmonic in its Santa Barbara Bowl debut on Aug. 3, and will host residencies by music director Alan Gilbert, acting concertmaster Sheryl Staples, principal cello Carter Brey, principal clarinet Anthony McGill, principal tuba Alan Baer and associate principal Percussion Daniel Druckman. The Philharmonic’s current roster of musicians includes 12 Music Academy alumni.

Huang will begin serving in his new role in September.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

