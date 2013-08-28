Music Academy Cues Up ‘Best of the Met in Hahn Hall’

Giuseppe Verdi's intensely dramatic and melodically rich masterpiece Il trovatore will kick off “The Best of the Met at Hahn Hall,” a trio of Metropolitan Opera simulcast encores presented on consecutive afternoons beginning Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Music Academy of the West.

Following Il trovatore on Sept. 7, the Music Academy will screen Bizet’s Carmen and Puccini’s Turandot on Sept. 8-9, respectively. Each screening will take place at 2 p.m. in Hahn Hall. Tickets cost $15; series tickets are available for $39. Free parking is available on the Music Academy campus.

Featuring four extraordinary singers — Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez and Dmitri Hvorostovsky — David McVicar's stirring production of Il trovatore was originally the subject of “Met: Live in HD” simulcast on April 30, 2011. The New York Times has called the revival “rousing, satisfying, truly fun.”

Originally the subject of a “Live in HD” simulcast on Jan. 16, 2010, the Met’s “gripping and brilliant” (The Times) production of Carmen stars Elina Garanca as the seductive gypsy, opposite Roberto Alagna as the obsessed soldier Don José. Franco Zeffirelli’s breathtaking production of Turandot, first screened as part of the Met’s simulcast series on Nov. 7, 2009, stars Maria Guleghina and Marcello Giordani.

For tickets and information, call 805.969.8787. Information is also available online by clicking here.

The Music Academy will commence its 2013-14 season of Met “Live in HD” simulcasts in Hahn Hall with a new production of Tchaikovsky’s romantic tragedy Eugene Onegin at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, followed by an encore screening at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The academy will present a total of 10 Met Opera simulcasts through May 2014. Tickets cost $27; season subscriptions cost $240.

The 2013-14 season also will include The Nose (Oct. 26 and Nov. 24), Tosca (Nov. 23 and Dec. 15), Falstaff (Dec. 14 and Feb. 9), Rusalka (Feb. 8 and March 2), Prince Igor (March 1 and 16), Werther (March 15 and April 6), La Bohème (April 5 and 27), Così fan tutte (April 26 and May 11) and La cenerentola (May 10 and 18). Unlike previous seasons, the Music Academy will screen encores on Sunday afternoons following each subsequent opera’s live simulcast. Complete “Live in HD” schedule information is available online by clicking here.

Subscription sales for the 2013-14 “Live in HD” season are under way. Single tickets may be ordered online by clicking here beginning Sept. 30. For tickets and information, call 805.969.8787.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.