Music Academy Selects Winners of Concerto Competition to Perform with Festival Orchestra

Advice

The Music Academy of the West announces the winners of its highly competitive, annual Concerto Competition.

Hwi-Eun Kim, violin; Asa Maynard, double bass; Luca Buratto, piano; and Mark Tepliskty, flute, have been selected to perform in the Academy Festival Orchestra Concerto Celebration this Saturday, July 18, at 8 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. The concert’s conductor will be the New York Philharmonic’s Courtney Lewis.

A total of 16 Music Academy fellows took part in the 2015 Concerto Competition finals July 1-2 at Hahn Hall. The winners were determined by a distinguished jury, including president and CEO of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Jeff Alexander; concertmaster of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Margaret Batjer; Carnegie Hall’s director of artistic planning, Jeremy Geffen; Manitoba Chamber Orchestra music director, Anne Manson, and internationally renowned pianist Andrew von Oeyen.

Violinist Kim, 25, of Korea and double bassist Maynard, 22, of Connecticut, earned top honors in the Strings Competition for a performance of Bottesini´s Grand Duo Concertante.

Kim is currently pursuing a master’s degree in violin performance at the University of Southern California, studying with Glenn Dicterow. This is her second summer at the Music Academy of the West. Maynard has served as principal bass of the Juilliard Orchestra, Pacific Music Festival Orchestra, and Yale Symphony Orchestra, and as assistant principal of the New York String Orchestra at Carnegie Hall.

Pianist Buratto, 22, of Italy, won the Piano Competition for his performance of Mozart´s Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat Major, and flutist Teplitsky, 23, of Israel, won the Winds Competition for his performance of Reinecke´s Flute Concerto in D Major. Buratto was one of the finalists of the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and won the third prize and audience award at the XVI International Schumann Competition. Teplitsky has been a winner of the Rice University Concerto Competition, the National Foundation for the Advancement of the Arts Competition, and NPR's "From the Top" Competition.

The Academy Festival Orchestra Concerto Celebration program will include Bottesini´s Grand Duo Concertante, the second and third movements of Mozart´s Piano Concerto No.9 in E-flat Major, and the third movement of Reinecke´s Flute Concerto. The performance will conclude with composer Béla Bartók's last completed work, the Concerto for Orchestra, that has proven to be the composer’s most popular work, due in large part to its memorable themes. As the title suggests, it treats the various sections and solo instruments of the orchestra as if they were the soloists of a concerto.

Hailed by the Boston Phoenix as “both an inspired conductor … and an inspired programmer,” Courtney Lewis is the assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic, and has recently been appointed as music director of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. His previous appointments have included associate conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra, and Dudamel Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. From 2008 to 2014, Courtney Lewis was the music director of Boston’s acclaimed Discovery Ensemble, a chamber orchestra dedicated not only to giving concerts of contemporary and established repertoire at the highest level of musical and technical excellence, but also bringing live music into the least privileged parts of Boston with workshops in local schools.

The Academy Festival Orchestra Series is generously supported by Robert W. Weinman. The Concerto Celebration Concert is sponsored by the Ladera Foundation.

Community Access tickets priced at $10 are available for all Music Academy events on a first-come, first-served basis. Young people ages 7 to 17, accompanied by ticketed adults, will be admitted free of charge to all Summer Festival events. Free tickets for those ages 7 to 17 are available by calling the Academy Ticket Office.

For tickets and information, please call 805.969.8787 or click here.

— Ana Papakhian is the vice president of marketing and communications for the Music Academy of the West.