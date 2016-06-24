Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Music Academy Ensemble to Serenade Yogis With Live Classical Music at Free Yoga Class

By Kate Oberjat for the Music Academy of the West | June 24, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

The Music Academy of the West will present its first-ever live classical music yoga class, free to the community, Sunday, June 26, at 2 p.m., in partnership with the Jenny Schatzle Program and KCRW, 88.7 FM.

Held at the Carrillo Recreation Center in downtown Santa Barbara, this one-time-only yoga event will feature 2016 fellows —  some of the most talented young musicians in the world — from the Music Academy’s 2016 Summer School and Festival, performing live chamber music throughout the class.

This music-filled  yoga experience is sure to enhance the mind, body and spirit.

Immediately following the one-hour yoga class, attendees will enjoy an after-party, featuring free healthy refreshments and music hosted by KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd.

“The Music Academy of the West is the only classical music summer festival in the country providing such an extensive wellness program for its fellows,” said Scott Reed, president and CEO of the Music Academy. “Live classical music yoga for the community highlights our partnership with the Jenny Schatzle Program, and members of that program will be attending our festival events, fulfilling our mission to develop new audiences.”

Musicians studying at the Music Academy of the West will perform at a free yoga event June 26. Click to view larger
Musicians studying at the Music Academy of the West will perform at a free yoga event June 26. (Music Academy of the West photo)

Schatzle added, “Musicians are athletes! Our goal is to help musicians take care of their main instrument, their bodies. Our program helps transform lives through fitness and nutrition, and we are excited about sharing that with these extraordinary fellows from around the world.”

The live classical yoga event is free to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is advised. Yoga attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. For more information, visit musicacademy.org/yoga.

Special Offer: Rhapsody in Blue

One hundred $10 tickets to the nearly sold-out Rhapsody in Blue concert Sat, July 2, at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada Theatre, featuring superstar pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, have been made exclusively available for attendees of the yoga event for purchase.

Mosher Guest Artist, Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame inductee and international superstar Thibaudet stars in two special Academy Festival Orchestra Community Concerts at the historic Granada Theatre on Independence Day weekend, performing Gershwin’s jazz-inspired Rhapsody in Blue.

The all-American program will also include Dvořák’s New World Symphony and John Adams’ thrilling Short Ride in a Fast Machine

As part of the Academy’s continuing Community Access initiative, more than 2,000 tickets have been made available for $10, subsidized by generous funders, and 7-17 year-olds receive free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Wellness Program With Jenny Schatzle

As part of the Academy’s holistic approach to developing the next generation of great classically trained musicians, academy fellows are provided with a comprehensive wellness training program to help balance and prioritize their mental, physical and social well-being, which the Music Academy recognizes as a vital need for the 21st-century musician to thrive both personally and professionally.

In an exclusive partnership with the Santa Barbara based Jenny Schatzle Program, fellows will take part in weekly cardio, kickboxing and yoga classes held on the Westmont campus.

They will also receive tools for nutrition, motivational seminars and instructional videos. Live well, perform well!

— Kate Oberjat is the director of marketing and communications at the Music Academy of the West.

