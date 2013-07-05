Music Academy of the West Holding July 11 Open House

The Music Academy of the West will open its gates to the public on Thursday, July 11 for a day of compelling classical music events amid the lush gardens of the academy’s Miraflores campus.

This year’s Academy Open House schedule will include masterclasses and a garden and architectural tour. Open to music lovers of all ages, the day’s events will be offered free of charge.

Activities will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a tour of the Music Academy’s magnificent gardens, historic Main House, Hahn Hall and the Luria Education Center, led by Academy Emeritus Director and accomplished gardener Carole Halsted. At 1 p.m., faculty artists Jerome Lowenthal and Benjamin Kamins will lead piano chamber and bassoon masterclasses in Lehmann and Weinman halls, respectively. At 3:15 p.m., Edward Atkatz will lead a percussion masterclass in Hahn Hall, JoAnn Turovsky will lead a harp masterclass in Lehmann Hall, and fellow Academy faculty artist Jonathan Feldman will lead a collaborative piano masterclass in Weinman Hall.

The day’s events will conclude in grand fashion with a masterclass sampler at 7 p.m. in Hahn Hall featuring faculty artists Kathleen Winkler (violin), Carrie-Ann Matheson (vocal piano and interpretation) and Jerome Lowenthal (solo piano).

Following their normal business hours, the Rack and Treasure House, the academy’s on-campus shops, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Shoppers will enjoy a 10 percent discount on purchases at both stores throughout the day, excluding consignments.

For information, call 805.969.4726. Free parking is available on campus, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

The Music Academy’s 66th season also will include an ambitious new production of Mozart’s beloved opera The Magic Flute, as well as performances by violinist Midori and pianist Jeremy Denk.

The academy is presenting more than 200 events over the course of this year’s Summer School and Festival, which concludes Aug. 10. Additional highlights will include conducting turns by Leonard Slatkin, James Gaffigan, Nicholas McGegan, Warren Jones and Tito Muñoz. Featuring the academy’s exceptionally talented Fellows, together with illustrious guest performers and faculty, the events will be presented at the academy’s scenic Miraflores campus and in venues throughout Santa Barbara.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.