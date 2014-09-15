Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:49 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy of the West Posts Record Attendance, Revenue Totals

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | September 15, 2014 | 2:28 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West has posted its highest attendance and revenue totals in its storied 67-year history, campus officials have announced.

Sales revenue for the Music Academy’s 2014 season, which concluded Aug. 9, was up 3.5 percent over the previous year, while overall attendance grew to just shy of 35,500.

Driving much of the gains were two sold-out performances of Carmen — presented in honor of legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne’s 80th birthday — at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre on Aug. 1 and 3.

The 2014 Summer Festival also saw the Music Academy net a record $459,000 for its full-scholarship program through its annual Cabaret gala fundraiser on Aug. 7 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

Such successes are part of a broader trend at the Music Academy. Ticket sales have grown 19 percent over the last three years, and the academy’s Annual Fund will have increased almost 20 percent in just the last two years. Subscription and applicant totals are also on the rise.

Notable recent programmatic achievements include an unprecedented four-year partnership with the New York Philharmonic that will send selected Academy instrumentalists to study and perform with the celebrated orchestra each winter. The inaugural contingent of these “Global Academy Fellows” will be in New York this January.

The Music Academy is also gearing up to present soprano Michelle Bradley and pianist Michael Gaertner — winners of the 2014 Marilyn Horne Song Competition — in recital in New York, Dallas and Santa Barbara next spring.

“The Music Academy is well positioned to build on its recent successes and capitalize on its core strengths," academy board chair Robert Toledo said. "Our community is clearly responding to the high artistic quality and innovative programming that have come to define the Music Academy Summer Festival.”

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

 
