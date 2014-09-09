Music Academy of the West Screening Best of ‘The Met: Live in HD’

Gounod’s ultra-sensual Roméo and Juliette will kick off Best of “The Met: Live in HD,” a series of four Metropolitan Opera simulcast encores presented by the Music Academy of the West on consecutive afternoons.

The academy will screen Roméo and Juliette this Saturday, Sept. 13, followed by The Enchanted Island, La Rondine and Otello on Sept. 14, 15 and 16, respectively.

Each screening will take place at 2 pm in Hahn Hall. Tickets cost $15 ($10 for students at the door); series orders are available for $48. Free parking is available on the Music Academy campus.

Originally screened on Dec. 15, 2007, Roméo and Juliette stars Anna Netrebko and Roberto Alagna, and features Music Academy alumna Isabel Leonard ('05) in her Met debut. Featuring music by Handel, Vivaldi, Rameau, Purcell and other composers, The Enchanted Island was originally screened on Jan. 21, 2012. Angela Gheorghiu and Roberto Alagna portray Puccini’s star-crossed lovers in La Rondine, which was originally screened on Jan. 10, 2009. And Renée Fleming and Johan Botha star in Verdi’s retelling of Shakespeare’s towering tragedy Otello, which was simulcast on Oct. 27, 2012.

The Music Academy will commence its 2014-15 season of “Met: Live in HD” simulcasts in Hahn Hall with Verdi’s Macbeth at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, followed by an encore screening at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. The academy will present a total of 10 Met Opera simulcasts through May 2015. Tickets cost $27; season subscriptions cost $240.

The 2014-15 season also will include Le Nozze di Figaro (Oct. 18 and Nov. 2), Carmen (Nov. 1 and 16), Il Barbiere di Siviglia (Nov. 22 and Dec. 14), Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (Dec. 13 and Jan. 18), The Merry Widow (Jan. 17 and Feb. 1), Les Contes d’Hoffman (Jan. 31 and Feb. 15), Iolanta and Bluebeard’s Castle (Feb. 14 and March 15), La Donna del Lago (March 14 and April 26), and Cavalleria Rusticana and Pagliaccei (April 25 and May 17). Complete “Live in HD” schedule information is available online.

Launched in December 2006, the groundbreaking “Live in HD” series features live transmissions of Metropolitan Opera performances to select venues in more than 60 countries throughout the world. The transmissions are in high definition, and performances are captured using robotic cameras and other advanced technologies. As a result, simulcast viewers can see the onstage action from striking angles and enjoy a heightened awareness of the narrative elements of both the performance and the production. Simulcasts also include behind-the-scenes features, live interviews with cast and crew, and insightful short documentaries.

The series has met with impressive commercial and critical success, prompting the Met to rapidly expand its pool of participating venues. Music Academy benefactors Leatrice Luria and Leslie Ridley-Tree funded the technology necessary to simulcast the Met transmissions in Hahn Hall. Mr. and Mrs. John S. Pillsbury III recently funded the purchase of state-of-the-art assistive listening devices for use in Hahn Hall.

Subscription sales for the 2014-15 "Live in HD" season are under way. Single tickets go on sale Sept. 17. Reserved seating is available.

For tickets and information, call 805.969.8787.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.