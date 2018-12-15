Music Academy of West Recital Tours Feature Competition Winners

The Music Academy of the West announces two international recital tours: The 2018 Marilyn Horne Song Competition Winners mezzo-soprano Kelsey Lauritano and pianist Andrew Sun, and the 2018 Solo Piano Competition winner Sophiko Simsive will begin their tours in London Jan. 11.

Presented in partnership with the London Symphony Orchestra, the recitals will take place at LSO St. Luke’s, the orchestra’s recital venue and music education and community center in the beautifully preserved 18th century Church of St Luke’s.

The programs feature newly commissioned works by Elizabeth Ogonek (“Orpheus Suite”) and Ricky Ian Gordon (“Without Music”), the latter working with the poet Marie Howe, which will receive their world premiere performances during the London recitals.

Ogonek, an alumnus of the LSO’s composer development programs, based at LSO St. Luke’s, will attend the London premiere, and Gordon will be present at the New York premiere..

Kelsey Lauritano and Andrew Sun will also perform recitals in New York (April 3), Chicago (May 22), and Santa Barbara (May 24). Sophiko Simisive will appear in Chicago (April 10), Santa Barbara (April 27), and Los Angeles (April 28).

The Chicago recitals will be broadcast live by WFMT 98.7 FM and streamed live at wfmt.com and the Los Angeles recital will be broadcast live by Classical KUSC.

The Marilyn Horne Song Competition jury included Marilyn Horne, honorary voice program director; composer Gordon; Ken Noda, musical advisor to the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Program; and soprano Susanna Phillips.

The winners received The Regina Roney Prize, a cash award of $5,000 generously supported by Rick Roney. Ricky Ian Gordon’s song cycle commission Without Music with poetry by Marie Howe is generously supported by Lorna Hedges. They also received a career consultation with 21C Media Group in New York.

The Marilyn Horne Song Competition is presented in memory of Gwendolyn Koldofsky. Past winners include Metropolitan Opera stars Evan Hughes, Isabel Leonard, Phillips, and Nadine Sierra, and pianist Spencer Myer.

The Solo Piano Competition jury included Kathryn McDowell, London Symphony Orchestra managing director; Ogonek, and Benjamin Salisbury, Steinway & Sons manager of concert/artist services.

Ogonek’s commission “Orpheus Suite” is supported by the Luria Foundation. Ogonoek was a composer in residence at the Music Academy of the West 2018 Summer Festival.

Winner Simsive was awarded the The Luria Foundation Prize, a $5,000 cash award and a career development consultation session with 21C Media in New York.

The Music Academy of the West International Marilyn Horne Song Competition Recital Tour is supported by lead sponsor Linda Seltzer Yawitz and supporting sponsor Robert W. Weinman. The Music Academy of the West Solo Piano Competition Recital Tour is supported by The Luria Foundation.

London appearances are a part of a new partnership between the Music Academy of the West and London Symphony Orchestra, which will also bring 12 alumni instrumentalists from Music Academy of the West 2018 Summer School and Festival to London to take part in 10 days of intensive training with Simon Rattle, LSO and LSO music director.

Lead sponsors of the partnership are Linda and Michael Keston and Mary Lynn and Warren Staley. Additional support has been provided in remembrance of Léni Fé Bland.

Mezzo-soprano Lauritano, 23, originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, recently completed her master’s degree at The Juilliard School, where she also received her bachelor’s degree and was awarded the Peter Mennin Prize for Outstanding Achievement and Leadership in Music.

Andrew Sun, 26, born in West Windsor, N.J., is a collaborative pianist and vocal coach. Currently on the coaching staff at Manhattan School of Music, he joined the Resident Artist Program at Minnesota Opera this fall. He holds degrees from New York University and Manhattan School of Music.



Simsive, 26, of Kutaisi, GA, is pursuing her master’s degree at Yale School of Music under the tutelage of Boris Berman. Simsive was the winner of the GrachtenfestivalPrijs 2016 of the Netherlands and was artist in residence during the Grachtenfestival 2017.

For more information, visit musicacademy.org.

— Kate Oberjat for Music Academy of the West.