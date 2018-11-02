Friday, November 2 , 2018, 8:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy of West Trumpets New Choral Program in Local Schools

By — Kate Oberjat for Music Academy of the West. | November 2, 2018 | 3:35 p.m.

Sing! launched with 66 participants from multiple schools who rehearse after school and will perform in local venues  

The Music Academy of the West is expanding its service to the community with programming to offer accessible music education to Santa Barbara County children ages 7-11. Sing! – the academy’s first choral program — has been launched with 66 students from nine area schools participating.

After-school rehearsals take place in three elementary schools; Adams, Canalino and Franklin. The locations were selected in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The program is free of charge for all students.

The Sing! curriculum is designed by Kevin Kwan Loucks, Music Academy director of innovation and program development, in tandem with choral directors Christine Hollinger and Daniel Newman-Lessler.

“Our program will help children to use their voices to gain confidence, learn to collaborate, explore their own and other cultures, expand their imaginations, and appreciate music,” Loucks said.

“Their after-school rehearsals will prepare them for concerts at the Music Academy of the West and other local venues,” he said. “In the future, they will have the opportunity to appear with the London Symphony Orchestra.”

“We considered many factors in choosing the three locations to begin this program, including need and proximity to other schools for maximum access and participation,” said Ellen Barger, Santa Barbara County assistant superintendent.

“Sing! will enhance and expand existing music programs and provide opportunities for students to perform with students from different schools,” she said. “Our music teachers are enthusiastic about offering additional opportunities for children to learn about music and build community.”

2019 winter performance schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 22, 6 p.m.: Santa Barbara Unified School District Choir Day
Saturday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.: Sing! Concert, Music Academy of the West
Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m.: Sing! Concert, Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High

Sing! is supported by the Santa Barbara Foundation and The Lucky One and The Little One Foundations.

Sing! staff members include:

Loucks, who served as president of Chamber Music|OC, an organization he co-founded with his wife Iryna Krechkovsky.

A Juilliard-trained concert pianist, educator, and arts entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience in the performing arts industry, Loucks uses a diverse skill set that has inspired the cultivation and development of creative projects across various platforms.

He performed hundreds of recitals worldwide in venues including Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Prösels Castle, and Seoul Arts Center, and is regularly featured in seminars, educational masterclasses, and performance residencies in top academic institutions and centers for arts and culture.

Hollinger is a performer in Santa Barbara’s musical community, singing in numerous ensembles, and teaching piano and voice lessons.

Recent engagements include soprano solo appearances with Santa Barbara Master Chorale and Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, conducting Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus, and appearing as a member of Opera Santa Barbara Chorus and Music Academy of the West Community Opera Chorus.

Hollinger graduated with a master’s degree from UCSB, and earned her bachelor’s degree at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Newman-Lessler is conductor of the UCSB Chamber Choir, Kadima Senior Philharmonic, and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Zimriyah Chorale and Diamond Bar Youth Symphony Orchestra.

He occasionally serves as assistant conductor for the Santa Barbara Symphony, and teaches piano at Pepperdine University. He has performed and recorded with Andrea Bocelli, Natalie Cole, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige and David Foster.

Newman-Lessler graduated cum laude from the University of Southern California with a master’s degree in Sacred Music from the USC Thornton School of Music and a bachelor’s degree in piano performance.

— Kate Oberjat for Music Academy of the West.

 

