Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Music Academy of the West Presents Rossini’s ‘Cinderella’

By Ana Papakhian for the Music Academy of the West | July 14, 2015 | 9:13 a.m.

The Music Academy of the West proudly presents one of the most enduring and appealing operas of all time, Rossini’s bel canto masterpiece, Cinderella.

Cinderella
Beste Kalender will play the title role in the Music Academy of the West's production of Rossini's Cinderella. (Music Academy of the West photo)

The tale that has captivated audiences all over the world in different formats since 1697 will be performed at the Granada Theatre in a thrilling new production appealing to all ages, directed by David Paul.

Paul’s works have been praised by the New York Times as operas with "irresistible energy and charm.” The opera will be conducted by Jayce Ogren, recently the music director of the New York City Opera.

The production, the first-ever performances of Cinderella in the academy’s history, will be overseen by legendary mezzo-soprano and Voice Program Director Marilyn Horne.

Cinderella will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. The set and costumes have been created by Sandra Goldmark, nominated for Outstanding Set Design at the 2010 Drama Desk Awards for her work with the award-winning company Transport Group. The lighting design is by Francois — Pierre Couture, 2010 Ticket Holder Award Recipient for best Lighting Design.

About the Opera

"Ah, this life is so exhausting — how I'd love to fly away!" — Cinderella

Rossini's popular retelling of the beloved Cinderella story adds a few fabulous twists to the traditional fairy tale. A kindhearted girl dreams of one day escaping her impoverished stepfather's castle. When a prince announces he will choose his bride at a glamorous ball, she seizes the opportunity to escape the tyranny of her vain stepsisters and take control of her own destiny.

Rossini's opera was written when the composer was 25, composed in a mere three weeks. Famously witty as an individual, his music is full of subtle humor, well represented in this gentle, occasionally dark, but ultimately delightful comedy.

Rossini: Cinderella (La Cenerentola) (1817)

Libretto by Jacopo Ferretti

Marilyn Horne voice program director

Jayce Ogren conductor

Academy Festival Orchestra

The Cast of Academy fellows:

Clorinda (Stepsister): Adanya Dunn

Tisbe (Stepsister): Deanna Pauletto

Angelina (Cinderella): Beste Kalender

Alidoro: Michael Hewitt

Don Magnifico: César Torruella

Don Ramiro (Prince): Christopher Yoon

Dandini: Vincent Terregano

Rossini’s Cinderella is the 2015 Irene Cummings Endowed Opera, generously supported by Mercedes Millington and John C. Mithun.

The performance on July 30 is dedicated to Anne and Michael Towbes and presented in special appreciation of Montecito Bank & Trust. The performance on Aug. 1 is dedicated to the E. Richard de Rosa Jr. Foundation and Anne de Rosa.

Tickets for Rossini’s Cinderella range from $10 to $80; young people ages 7 to 17 are free with a ticketed adult. Tickets can be purchased through the Music Academy of the West ticket office by calling 805.969.8787, or online by clicking here.

— Ana Papakhian is the vice president of marketing and communications for the Music Academy of the West.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 