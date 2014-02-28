Friday, April 13 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy Seeks Donations for May Madness Benefit Sale

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | February 28, 2014 | 8:58 a.m.

Donations are now being accepted for May Madness, the annual treasure and estate sale benefiting the Music Academy of the West’s full-scholarship program.

Sale items include furniture, rugs, small appliances, kitchenware, garden accessories, fine linens, antiques, silver, crystal, china, art, collectibles, books, board games, music and movies, jewelry, men’s and women’s clothing, luggage, sports equipment, and cars and other vehicles.

Donations should be brought to the Music Academy, at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on these days:

» Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 13

» Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 18 through April 17

» Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25

Contributed items should be clean and in good condition. Obsolete electronics, large kitchen appliances, architectural salvage materials (windows, doors, stoves, etc.), sofa beds, metal bed frames, box spring and mattress sets, and rugs over 16 feet long will not be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off in the lower parking area at the Music Academy (simply follow the signage upon entering the campus). Clothing donations may also be delivered to The Rack, the Music Academy's on-campus resale apparel shop, during regular business hours. The Rack is open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For clothing donation inquiries, call 805.969.0190. To arrange the pick-up of a large donation item, call 805.695.7950.

For vehicle donation information, call 805.695.7916 or email [email protected].

This year’s May Madness event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at the Music Academy of the West.

Now in its 38th year, May Madness is organized by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy, a volunteer organization that supports the Academy year-round. For more information, call 805.969.4726.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 