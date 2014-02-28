Music Academy Seeks Donations for May Madness Benefit Sale

Donations are now being accepted for May Madness, the annual treasure and estate sale benefiting the Music Academy of the West’s full-scholarship program.

Sale items include furniture, rugs, small appliances, kitchenware, garden accessories, fine linens, antiques, silver, crystal, china, art, collectibles, books, board games, music and movies, jewelry, men’s and women’s clothing, luggage, sports equipment, and cars and other vehicles.

Donations should be brought to the Music Academy, at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on these days:

» Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 13

» Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, March 18 through April 17

» Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25

Contributed items should be clean and in good condition. Obsolete electronics, large kitchen appliances, architectural salvage materials (windows, doors, stoves, etc.), sofa beds, metal bed frames, box spring and mattress sets, and rugs over 16 feet long will not be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off in the lower parking area at the Music Academy (simply follow the signage upon entering the campus). Clothing donations may also be delivered to The Rack, the Music Academy's on-campus resale apparel shop, during regular business hours. The Rack is open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For clothing donation inquiries, call 805.969.0190. To arrange the pick-up of a large donation item, call 805.695.7950.

For vehicle donation information, call 805.695.7916 or email [email protected].

This year’s May Madness event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 3 at the Music Academy of the West.

Now in its 38th year, May Madness is organized by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy, a volunteer organization that supports the Academy year-round. For more information, call 805.969.4726.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.