Music Academy to Present West Coast Premiere of New Matthias Pintscher Composition

Critically acclaimed composer Matthias Pintscher, among today’s most sought-after young classical music stars, will conduct the West Coast premiere of his newest work, bereshit, at the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall on Monday, July 1.

Also featuring Ravel’s Le tombeau de Couperin as well as Stravinsky’s neoclassical masterpiece Pulcinella, the performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $40.

The German-born Pintscher has garnered considerable renown, along with commissions from the likes of the Cleveland Orchestra, Carnegie Hall and the Berlin Philharmonic. Steeped in French Impressionism, his music is heavily influenced by Ravel, Stravinsky and Debussy. The title of his newest work, finished only this year, refers to the opening words of the Torah, translated as “in a beginning.”

Following its world premiere by the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra in May, the St. Paul Pioneer Press described the composition as “gripping” and “hypnotic.” “It’s a piece well worth hearing,” Pioneer Press critic Rob Hubbard wrote.

The recipient of last year’s Roche Commission, Pintscher has served since 2007 as artistic director of the Heidelberg Atelier of the Heidelberg Spring Festival, now known as the Heidelberg Young Composer’s Academy. His composition Chute d’Étoiles: Hommage à Anselm Kiefer for two trumpets and orchestra was premiered at the Luzern Festival in August 2012 by the Cleveland Orchestra. Subsequent performances took place at Severance Hall in Cleveland and at Carnegie Hall in New York. Since 2011 he has curated the musical segment of the Impuls Romantik Festival in Frankfurt.

Also highly regarded as a conductor, Pintscher regularly leads the world’s finest orchestras. This past season alone saw him make conducting debuts with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the New World Symphony, the Colorado Symphony and the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome. Recent appearances also have included the New York Philharmonic, the Milwaukee Symphony, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, the Frankfurt and Stuttgart Radio symphony orchestras, and the WDR Symphony Orchestra Cologne. He will become music director of Ensemble Intercontemporain this autumn, and is into his third season as artist-in-association with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

The concert on July 1 is generously supported by Linda and Michael Keston.

The Music Academy of the West’s 2013 Summer School and Festival began June 17. Over the course of this year’s eight-week season, the Music Academy will present some 200 events, including a new production of Mozart’s beloved opera The Magic Flute. Additional highlights will include performances by violinist Midori, pianist Jeremy Denk, baritone Vladimir Chernov and Brooklyn Rider, as well as conducting turns by Larry Rachleff, Leonard Slatkin, James Gaffigan, Nicholas McGegan, Warren Jones and Tito Muñoz. Featuring the academy’s exceptionally talented Fellows, together with illustrious guest performers and faculty, the events will be presented at the academy’s scenic Miraflores campus and in venues throughout Santa Barbara.

For tickets and information, call 805.969.8787. Free parking is available on the Music Academy campus at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. Information is also available online by clicking here.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.