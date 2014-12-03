Music Academy of the West to Receive $20,000 NEA Grant to Fund Partnership with N.Y. Philharmonic

The Music Academy of the West will receive a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help fund an innovative four-year partnership with the celebrated New York Philharmonic.

The grant, the fifth the Music Academy has received from the NEA in as many years, reaffirms the institution’s stature as a premier classical music training facility, according to academy President Scott Reed.

“In addition to providing much-needed funding, this grant further validates our programmatic mission and vision,” Reed said. “This historic collaboration with the New York Philharmonic is transformative for the Music Academy, our Fellows, and the Santa Barbara community. We are enormously proud to be working so closely with this iconic musical institution.”

Under the Music Academy’s partnership with the New York Philharmonic, which was announced last March, selected Academy Fellows will enjoy unique opportunities to train intensively with Philharmonic musicians and Music Director Alan Gilbert in Santa Barbara and New York.

Gilbert and Philharmonic musicians inaugurated the collaboration during the Music Academy’s 2014 Summer Festival, and will have a similar presence for training and performances during the next three festivals, culminating in a joint concert with the Philharmonic and the Academy Festival Orchestra celebrating the Music Academy’s 70th anniversary in 2017. The agreement also calls for the New York Philharmonic to make its Santa Barbara Bowl debut in August 2015.

Over the course of the partnership, as many as five New York Philharmonic musicians will serve as guest faculty for one week each summer in Santa Barbara to train Music Academy Fellows in collaboration with Academy faculty, including masterclasses, chamber music coaching sessions, private lessons, and lectures. Additionally, up to 10 Music Academy Fellows, selected by audition during the summer, will travel to New York City for 10-day apprenticeships and musical immersion with the Philharmonic each winter through 2018. The inaugural class of selected Fellows, known as Zarin Mehta Fellows, will arrive in New York to train and perform with the Philharmonic on Jan. 3.

Additional information on the program and participating musicians is available by clicking here.

One of five Santa Barbara-area groups to receive NEA support during the current grant-making cycle, the Music Academy is among 1,116 nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of the endowment’s first round of fiscal year 2015 grants. During this phase the NEA will distribute $29.1 million nationwide in support of projects spanning 13 artistic disciplines and fields.

An independent federal agency, the NEA advances artistic excellence, creativity, and innovation for the benefit of individuals and communities.

“Since coming to the NEA, I have met with many NEA grantees and have seen first-hand the positive impact they have on their communities,” NEA Chairman Jane Chu said. “These new projects will continue to demonstrate the power the arts have to deepen value, build connections, and foster an atmosphere of creativity and innovation both at the community level and with individuals throughout the nation."

The Music Academy of the West’s 68th anniversary Summer School and Festival will take place June 15 to Aug. 8. Highlights will include a new production of Gioachino Rossini’s timeless comic opera Cinderella. Featuring the academy’s exceptionally talented Fellows, together with illustrious guest performers and faculty, the events will be presented at the academy’s scenic Miraflores campus and in venues throughout Santa Barbara.

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.