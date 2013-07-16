Music at the Ranch Free Concert Series Returns to Rancho La Patera

The sixth annual Music at the Ranch free concert series begins Tuesday. This six-week series, hosted by Goleta Valley Historical Society, will take place on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the newly restored gardens of Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

This 2013 Music at the Ranch entertainment lineup includes:

» July 16 — Tony Ybarra Group; classical jazz, Latin and flamenco guitar

» July 23 — The Henderson Brothers; blues

» July 30 — Les Rose Ensemble; classic rock, jazz and blues

» Aug. 6 — Mezcal Martini; salsa

» Aug. 13 — Donna Greene & The Roadhouse Daddies; vintage blues

» Aug. 20 — Area 51, Santa Barbara’s favorite cover band

The concert series would not be possible without the commitment of talented local musicians. Michael Andrews of Area 51, who loves playing at the relaxed series, says, “These concerts are where Goleta shows the depth and strength of it’s very soul! This is how to celebrate life to its fullest.”

Music at the Ranch is made possible by Presenting Sponsor Arroyo Seco Construction and Silver Sponsors ATK Space Systems, Bacara Resort & Spa, Rotary Club of Goleta Noontime, Montecito Bank & Trust, Sares-Regis and Cabrillo Business Park. Bronze Sponsors include Aqua-Flo, Pacific Sod, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Rabobank, Ventura Party Rentals, Gary Atkins Sound Systems, The Towbes Group, Venoco Inc. and the City of Goleta. Boy Scout Troop 105 and Christ Lutheran Church provide additional invaluable event support.

Guests are encouraged bring a picnic, low-back chairs and blankets. Food trucks, including Georgia’s Smokehouse and The Burger Bus (alternating schedule), will be onsite and beverages will be available for purchase at the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s Information Booth.

Rancho La Patera is located at 304 North Los Carneros Road in Goleta. Visit the Ranch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and by appointment. Currently on view is a seasonal exhibition titled “Capturing The Goodland.” For more information, click here or call the Goleta Valley Historical Society at 805.681.7216.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera and Stow House (1873) museums, preserves, interprets and fosters research of the history of the Goleta Valley and the Stow Family. Our purpose is to share this treasured landmark from the golden era of California ranching and provide a unique and historic gathering place for the community. Rancho La Patera hosts tours and educational programs as well as various public events, such as the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Fiesta Ranchera and Holiday at the Ranch.

— Dacia Harwood is the events and marketing coordinator for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.