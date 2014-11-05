‘Music at Trinity’ Concert to Feature Flutists Suzanne Duffy and Paul Fried

Santa Barbara flutist Suzanne Duffy returns to the “Music at Trinity” community concert series for another recital collaboration with Paul Fried, principal flutist for the New West Symphony, with pianist Christopher Davis, in music of Claudio Monteverdi, JS Bach, Philippe Gaubert, Camille Saint-Saëns, Georges Hüe and Franz Doppler.

"A Fall Fantasie: Music for Two Flutes and Piano" will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara. Admission is free, but goodwill donations are welcome. For more information, call Trinity Episcopal Church at 805.965.7419.

Duffy is an active orchestra, chamber music and studio teacher throughout the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Second flute/piccolo for the Opera Santa Barbara orchestra and principal flute for Symphony of the Vines (San Luis Obispo County), she has performed with the Palm Beach Opera, Opera San Luis Obispo, the Florida West Coast Symphony, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Florida Philharmonic, the Indianapolis Symphony and the Miami-based New World Symphony.

It was while assisting the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra that she first met and performed with Fried. In September, she began a new position as lecturer in flute at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where she offers studio flute instruction and assists as orchestral sectional coach.

Fried has long been regarded as one of America's foremost flutists and is noted for his beautiful sound. The Los Angeles Times has described his playing as " masterful." The Santa Barbara News-Press described his playing as " absolutely stunning."

Before his graduation from studies with Julius Baker at the Juilliard in 1970, at age 23, Fried successfully auditioned for the Boston Symphony. He held the positions of BSO’s assistant principal (1971-1982) and solo flutist of the Boston Pops (1976-1982). From 1982 to 1985, he was co-principal flutist of the Pittsburgh Symphony under André Previn. He has appeared as soloist with the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, Pittsburgh Symphony, New West Symphony and Cedar Rapids Symphony. At the invitation of Herbert von Karajan, he performed as guest solo flutist with the Berlin Philharmonic in December 1976. He is the only American flutist who has performed as solo flutist with the Berlin Philharmonic during the von Karajan years.

Fried currently lives in Los Angeles, where he has been solo flutist of the New West Symphony for the last 15 years and also often performs as solo flutist with the California Philharmonic. An active studio musician, Fried has recorded over 200 movie and television scores, including most of the Lethal Weapon and Die Hard scores, Robin Hood, Ice Age, Hoffa, Monster in Law and many others. He is presently finishing a personal project of recording all the Mozart flute concertos with Virtuosi di Los Angeles chamber orchestra ensemble.

Duffy and Fried will be assisted by Davis, who has been a prizewinner of numerous competitions, including Santa Barbara’s Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, the San Diego Symphony Young Artist Competition, the California Young Artists Competition in Escondido and the Joanna Hodges International Piano Competition.

Since moving to Santa Barbara in 2008 to commence his D.M.A. at UC Santa Barbara, Davis immersed himself in its vast music community, including serving as house manager for the Music Academy of the West since 2009 (current) and production associate for Camerata Pacifica since 2009-2014. He has collaborated independently with several of the Camerata Pacifica musicians, including flutist Adrian Spence, violinist Catherine Leonard, violist Richard O’Neill and cellist Ani Aznavoorian.

Davis presently serves as collaborative pianist for the Westmont College choral programs under Dr. Michael Shasberger, pianist for Santa Barbara’s St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, and leads an active private piano studio. He is in his second season as chair of the Santa Barbara Music Club’s Concert Committee, and responsible for programming its bi-monthly community concert series, October to May.

He attended UC San Diego, where he received his bachelor of arts degree in music with departmental honors in 2004. At the University of Arkansas, he received his M.M. in 2007, and Graduate Certificate in Advanced Instrumental Performance in 2008. In 2013, he completed his D.M.A. in piano performance at the UCSB as a student of Paul Berkowitz and Robert Koenig.